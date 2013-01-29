BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of NCDs
* Says to consider private placement of ncds Source text: http://bit.ly/2lX6XRx Further company coverage:
ASTANA Jan 29 Kazakhstan plans to issue sovereign bonds worth 150 billion tenge ($996 million) in the first half of 2013, Finance Minister Bolat Zhamishev said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi , valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said.
BEIJING, March 8 China's three largest bitcoin exchanges said on Wednesday it was unclear when they would be able to resume withdrawals of the cryptocurrency, as they needed time to beef up systems and secure regulatory approvals.