By Raushan Nurshayeva
ALMATY, March 27 Kazakhstan may issue a
sovereign Eurobond in May, returning to international debt
markets after a 14-year break and paving the way for borrowing
by state-controlled companies.
"We tentatively plan the issue for May," Kazakh Finance
Minister Bakhyt Sultanov told Reuters. "According to our
preliminary estimates, the issue volume will be $1 billion."
Kazakhstan, the second-largest post-Soviet oil producer
after Russia, last sold a Eurobond in 2000. It cancelled a
planned return to the market in 2010 after securing a $1 billion
loan from the World Bank.
The government said in September that it had put a
long-planned $1 billion Eurobond on hold because it did not need
cash badly and market conditions were not very good.
"We are now working with advisers," Sultanov said. "The
situation on world markets is a bit volatile at the moment so,
depending on how it develops, we will seek a good moment to tap
the market."
He said the Finance Ministry was now working with the
central bank "to build the best yield curve (of the future
Eurobond) for both sovereign borrowing and borrowing by
quasi-public corporations".
Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund, Samruk-Kazyna, said last
month that it expects its subsidiaries to borrow 800
billion tenge ($4.4 billion) this year, around half of it on
external markets.
The fund's subsidiaries include the oil and gas company
KazMunaiGas, Development Bank of Kazakhstan, the
fixed-line monopoly Kazakhtelecom, the shipping company
Kazmortransflot, the state uranium company Kazatomprom and the
railway company Kazakhstan Temir Zholy.
Kazakhstan is rated 'BBB+' with a stable outlook by ratings
agencies Standard & Poor's and Fitch and 'Baa1' with a positive
outlook by Moody's.
(Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Larry King)