* Chubb Ltd CEO Evan Greenberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.4 million versus $20.4 million in 2015 - sec filing
LONDON, Sept 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Kazakhstan has mandated Citi, HSBC and JP Morgan to arrange a potential new Eurobond, according to sources.
The bond is likely to be in US dollars. Timing of the deal has yet to be determined, added the sources.
The sovereign hired the same group for a deal last year, though a bond never materialised. Kazakhstan then re-tendered the bond mandate.
Kazakhstan is rated Baa2 by Moody's and BBB+ by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch.
The banks declined to comment. (Reporting By Michael Turner; Editing by Sudip Roy)
* Park West Asset Management LLC reports a 5.1 percent passive stake in Boingo Wireless Inc as of March 8, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [http://bit.ly/2nfOPqe] Further company coverage:
* Third Point LLC reports 8.1 percent stake in Enphase Energy Inc as of March 16, 2017 versus 11.2 percent as of September 28, 2016 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nLyvLy) Further company coverage: