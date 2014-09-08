LONDON, Sept 8 (IFR) - The Republic of Kazakhstan has mandated Citi, HSBC and JP Morgan to arrange a potential new Eurobond, according to sources.

The bond is likely to be in US dollars. Timing of the deal has yet to be determined, added the sources.

The sovereign hired the same group for a deal last year, though a bond never materialised. Kazakhstan then re-tendered the bond mandate.

Kazakhstan is rated Baa2 by Moody's and BBB+ by both Standard & Poor's and Fitch.

The banks declined to comment. (Reporting By Michael Turner; Editing by Sudip Roy)