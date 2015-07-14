(Adds context throughout)
By Michael Turner
LONDON, July 14 (IFR) - Kazakhstan has started marketing 10-
and 30-year US dollar-denominated benchmark-sized bonds in what
will be the first standalone sovereign deal from Central and
Eastern Europe, the Middle East and North Africa in more than a
month.
Kazakhstan has set initial price thoughts of Treasuries plus
300bp area for the 10-year tranche and 350bp area over
Treasuries for the longer portion, according to a source.
Gabon was the last standalone sovereign from the CEEMEA
region to bring a deal, a US$500m 6.95% 10-year trade printed on
June 9.
Jordan sold a US$1.5bn transaction on June 25, though this
was explicitly guaranteed by the US Agency for International
Development, and the investor base and pricing on the deal were
closely aligned to US debt.
The primary bond market is showing signs of improvement and
Tuesday is turning into a good window for issuers to print new
issues, after Greece struck a deal with its creditors on Monday
that calmed the markets.
South African media company Naspers is also marketing a US
dollar-denominated 10-year bond on Tuesday at 325bp area over
Treasuries
Citigroup and JP Morgan are joint bookrunners and joint lead
managers on Kazakhstan's 144A/Reg S deal. Those banks are joined
by joint lead managers Kazkommerts Securities and Halyk Finance.
The transaction is expected to be Tuesday's business.
Kazakhstan is rated Baa2 by Moody's, BBB by Standard &
Poor's and BBB+ by Fitch.
(Reporting By Michael Turner; Editing by Sudip Roy, Helene
Durand)