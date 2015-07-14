BRIEF-Shell sells Gabon onshore assets for $587 mln
* Reached agreement with Assala Energy Holdings Ltd a portfolio company of Carlyle Group to sell 100 percent of its Gabon onshore interests for $587 million
NEW YORK, July 14 (IFR) - Kazakhstan is set to raise US$4bn on Tuesday through an offering of new 10-year and 30-year bonds, according to a lead manager.
The sovereign launched a US$2.5bn 10-year bond at the final spread of 285bp over US Treasuries and a US$1.5bn 30-year note at 335bp over Treasuries.
Total demand earlier topped US$9bn.
Citigroup and JP Morgan are joint bookrunners and joint lead managers on the 144A/Reg S trade.
Those banks are joined by joint lead managers Kazkommerts Securities and Halyk Finance.
Kazakhstan is rated Baa2 by Moody's, BBB by Standard & Poor's and BBB+ by Fitch. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)
TOKYO, March 24 Japan's Toshiba Corp has informed its main lenders it is planning for its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC to file for bankruptcy on March 31, people briefed on the matter said on Friday.