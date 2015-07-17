* USD4bn bond largest 2015 CEEMEA deal

LONDON, July 16 (IFR) - Kazakhstan blew the doors off the dormant CEEMEA bond market this week to print the largest deal from the region this year, paving the way for other issuers before the summer lull.

But the Baa2/BBB/BBB+ rated borrower had to pay a handsome premium to get the deal done, roughly in line with the amount expected to be stumped up in the coming weeks by far trickier credit stories such as Zambia.

The market-rattling triumvirate of the Greek debt saga, wobbly oil prices and whipsawing Chinese equities calmed slightly on Tuesday, offering a tight window for CEEMEA issuers to raise debt.

Kazakhstan pounced on the opportunity. The USD4bn dual-tranche 144A/Reg S bond was split between a USD2.5bn 5.125% 10-year portion and a USD1.5bn 6.5% 30-year tranche. Only China's Sinopec and Mexico's Pemex have priced larger emerging market deals this year.

"It has allowed Kazakhstan to address its funding requirements for the year and has taken out the risk of coming after the summer," said Stefan Weiler, head of CEEMEA debt capital markets at JP Morgan, a deal lead alongside Citigroup, Kazkommerts Securities and Halyk Finance.

Kazakhstan began marketing the shorter tranche at the 300bp area over Treasuries, while the longer tranche hit screens at around Treasuries plus 350bp, giving a new issue premium at those levels of about 60bp on both tranches.

"It was screaming cheap," said a bond trader.

HUGE DEAL, HUGE ORDER BOOK

The premium caught the attention of investors, with more than USD9bn of orders flooding in before books closed, at one point hitting almost USD10bn.

Kazakhstan tightened the spread by 15bp on each tranche before pricing, giving NIPs of around 45bp, equal to a 5.258% yield on the 10-year and a 6.573% yield on the 30-year.

"Remarkably, the placement yields are even higher than Russian sovereign bond yields," said Alexey Bulgakov, a senior credit analyst at Sberbank.

But for Kazakhstan, price wasn't the focus of the deal.

"The deal's generous pricing...is due to the issuer's clear preference for size over price," said Bulgakov.

After initially sinking below their reoffer price after printing, the bonds floated back up to around one point above their reoffer by Thursday, according to the bond trader.

It was fund managers that picked up the majority of the deal, taking 88% of the 10-year and 89% of the longer tranche. Banks and private banks took 7% of each tranche, insurance and pension funds bought 4% of the 10-year and 3% of the 2045s.

Supranationals and central banks bought 1% of each deal. In total, 119 new investors joined this transaction who were not present on Kazakhstan's return to the bond market last October after a 14-year break.

US investors took 60% of the 2025s and 54% of the 2045s. UK names bought 23% and 33% of the respective tranches, Continental Europe took 10% and 7%, while others took 7% of the 10-year and 6% of the 30-year.

PREPARING FOR MORE

Only highly rated CEEMEA borrowers were able to take advantage of Tuesday's window, as investment grade Kazakhstan was joined by crossover-rated South African media company Naspers (Baa3/BBB-/BB+). Naspers raised USD1.25bn of 10-year money on Tuesday and paid around 25bp in new issue premium.

This has given the market a rough range for new issue premiums on potential deals in the near future, according to syndicate bankers.

Zambia, which is not as obviously appealing as Kazakhstan to investors with a B1/B/B rating, started a five-day roadshow for a new Eurobond on Thursday.

"A B rating is a red flag," said Patrick Raleigh, associate director, sovereign ratings at S&P, which downgraded Zambia at the beginning of July.

Zambia's roadshow announcement did not include any indication as to the size of a potential bond, omitting the phrase "benchmark-sized" that is commonly seen on sovereign mandate announcements, indicating that a large sum might not be expected from this deal.

"If they want a 10-year deal and limit it to USD500m, they might get away with a 20bp new issue premium," said a syndicate banker away from the trade. "But if they go higher, say up to USD1bn, it could be 30bp to 40bp. This is just how it is now."

This would put a new USD1bn Zambia 2025 bond at around 688bp over mid-swaps, based on where issuer's existing USD1bn due 2024 debt trades and not including an extra premium for the one-year maturity extension.

A source close to Zambia's deal is positive about the potential trade.

"Interest has been pretty strong," said the source.

(Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Helene Durand, Luzette Strauss)