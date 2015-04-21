LONDON, April 21 (IFR) - Kazakhstan has sent a request for proposals for a US dollar bond, according to two sources.

The sovereign is rated Baa2 by Moody's, BBB by Standard & Poor's and BBB+ by Fitch.

Kazakhstan was last in the international market in October 2017 when it sold a US$1.5bn 2024 note and a US$1bn 2044 bond. (Reporting by Sudip Roy, Editing by Helene Durand)