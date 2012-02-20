LONDON Feb 20 Kazakh BTA Bank's defaulted dollar bond traded near seven-week highs on Monday, after a British judge late last week sentenced its former chairman Mukhtar Ablyazov to 22 months in jail.

The bond is trading at its highest since the bank first indicated it was in default in early January, on hopes BTA may now recover more of its assets.

"(The bond price) reacted to Ablyazov's sentencing that in most people's mind was due to produce higher recoveries for the NPL pool," said one bondholder, referring to BTA's vast stock of non-performing loans.

Kazakhstan wants to extradite Ablyazov from the UK and seeks billions of dollars in compensation for misappropriation of assets, charges he denies. Last week, a High Court judge ruled that Ablyazov had lied about ownership of companies and property.

BTA blames misappropriations by former managers for the bank's predicament and admits it had been too optimistic about how much it would recover in lost assets. It missed a coupon payment due Jan. 3 and officially fell into default on Jan. 17.

The default has enraged creditors who say BTA, controlled by the oil-rich country's $80 billion wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna, is unwilling rather than unable to pay. A creditor committee has been formed to negotiate a debt restructuring for the second time in three years.

The $2 billion bond due 2018 is up 4 points since Ablyazov's sentencing and was trading at 23 cents on the dollar , just off its highest levels since end-December. That still implies losses to bondholders of almost 80 cents per dollar invested.

The bond hit a record low of 17 cents on the dollar in mid-January.

Andre Andrijanovs, an analyst at Exotix, said the bond had also reacted to comments late last week by Samruk-Kazyna's new chairman Umirzak Shukeyev who told Russian newspaper Kommersant that the fund was prepared to support BTA after restructuring.

"It's the first time Shukeyev went public on this after he took over as chairman. Abyazov's arrest gave hope that there is better prospect of recovery and the combination of those two things is helping the bond," Andrijanovs said. (Reporting by Sujata Rao and Carolyn Cohn. Editing by Jane Merriman)