LONDON Jan 17 Kazakh bank BTA, majority
owned by the country's sovereign wealth fund is now officially
in default, creditors said on Tuesday, citing notification from
settlement services provider Euroclear.
Euroclear told bondholders it had not received funds for the
coupon, payment on which was originally due Jan 3. A 10-day
grace period for the payment expired at close of trade on
Monday.
This was confirmed by three separate creditors.
One bondholder said: "We got confirmation that they did not
pay last night."
The bank is now in default on the $2 billion 2018 Eurobond,
just 18 months after an initial debt restructuring.
Euroclear officials declined comment. BTA, in a news
conference in Almaty, reiterated that the proposal for a debt
moratorium would be voted on at a Jan. 26 shareholder meeting.
But Askhat Beisenbayev, acting CEO of BTA said the coupon
payment would be the second step following a restructuring.
"(The coupon) cannot be examined outside the context of the
restructuring issue. This is the basic reason that this coupon
cannot be paid, even should not be paid," he told the meeting.
The default was widely expected ever since the bank said at
the end of December that it wanted to go for a second
restructuring round for debt and did not have the funds for the
Jan. 3 coupon. Last week BTA Chairman Anvar Saidenov told
Reuters the bank would not be able to repay debt.
Holders of the 2018 bond have told Reuters they are
considering forcing early repayment on the bond which would
potentially allow holders of other debt categories to bring
forward payments worth a total of $8 billion.
The bond was trading at 15 cents on the dollar, traders said
.
(Reporting by Sujata Rao and Sebastian Tong in London; Mariya
Gordeyeva in Almaty; editing by Anna Willard)