* BTA posts H1 net loss of 102.6 bln tenge vs prelim 48.4
bln
* Attributes bigger loss to deferred 2010 tax
ALMATY Oct 21 BTA , Kazakhstan's
third-largest bank by assets, on Friday posted a revised net
loss of 102.6 billion tenge ($693 million) for the first six
months of 2011, citing higher taxes as the reason for the
revision.
The six-month net loss widened from a preliminary figure of
48.4 billion tenge quoted by the bank in August and compares
with a net loss of 82.5 billion a year before.
BTA published the accounts on its website, www.bta.kz.
The bank ascribed the difference between the final and
preliminary net loss to a higher corporate tax payment for 2010,
payment of which was deferred until the first-half 2011
reporting period.
BTA, owned 81.5 percent by Kazakh sovereign wealth fund
Samruk-Kazyna, was the biggest of four Kazakh lenders to default
in 2009. It reduced its net debt to $4.2 billion from $12.2
billion through a restructuring programme.
Investors have this year expressed concerns over whether the
bank would be able to pay bond coupons on time, although BTA met
a $166.4 million payment in July and more recently repaid a $175
million loan.
The bank's 2018 bond is trading at around 49
cents on the dollar while the 2025 issue is trading around 26
cents on the dollar.
Samruk-Kazyna Managing Director Peter Howes told Reuters in
an interview on Thursday the fund would continue to support BTA.
BTA's former head, Mukhtar Ablyazov, fled to Britain in 2009
and Kazakhstan is seeking billions of dollars of compensation
from him for alleged misappropriation. .
He denies the charges.
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Robin Paxton;
Editing by David Holmes)