ALMATY Oct 21 BTA , Kazakhstan's third-largest bank by assets, on Friday posted a revised net loss of 102.6 billion tenge ($693 million) for the first six months of 2011, citing higher taxes as the reason for the revision.

The six-month net loss widened from a preliminary figure of 48.4 billion tenge quoted by the bank in August and compares with a net loss of 82.5 billion a year before.

BTA published the accounts on its website, www.bta.kz.

The bank ascribed the difference between the final and preliminary net loss to a higher corporate tax payment for 2010, payment of which was deferred until the first-half 2011 reporting period.

BTA, owned 81.5 percent by Kazakh sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna, was the biggest of four Kazakh lenders to default in 2009. It reduced its net debt to $4.2 billion from $12.2 billion through a restructuring programme.

Investors have this year expressed concerns over whether the bank would be able to pay bond coupons on time, although BTA met a $166.4 million payment in July and more recently repaid a $175 million loan.

The bank's 2018 bond is trading at around 49 cents on the dollar while the 2025 issue is trading around 26 cents on the dollar.

Samruk-Kazyna Managing Director Peter Howes told Reuters in an interview on Thursday the fund would continue to support BTA.

BTA's former head, Mukhtar Ablyazov, fled to Britain in 2009 and Kazakhstan is seeking billions of dollars of compensation from him for alleged misappropriation. .

