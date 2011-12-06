ALMATY Dec 6 Kazakhstan's financial regulator expects BTA to submit two rescue proposals by the year-end, which will form the blueprint for a plan to stave off bankruptcy at the country's third-largest bank by assets.

Central bank governor Grigory Marchenko said on Tuesday BTA should narrow its options to two ways of turning itself around after losses since a high-profile debt restructuring programme.

"Of the four scenarios they had, they should select the two most realistic, or the two most prospective, and approach us," he said. After a restructuring this year, the financial regulator in Kazakhstan answers to the central bank.

BTA was the largest of Kazakhstan's banks to default in 2009 when the global financial crisis hit central Asia's largest economy, laying bare the banking sector's exposure to bloated real estate markets and excessive reliance on external funding.

BTA managed to cut net debt by about two thirds to $4.2 billion through a restructuring programme agreed with creditors last year, which installed sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna as its 81.5-percent shareholder.

Persistent bad loans, slow growth in non-commodity sectors of the economy and the cost of servicing a government funding package have strained the bank's resources to the point where it must rely on the wealth fund's support to stay afloat.

"There is no clear route to addressing BTA's insolvency. At this point, we would not rule out any outcome -- including a debt restructuring, some form of a buy-back or even a split into two entities," Renaissance Capital analyst Mikhail Nikitin said.

A government source told Reuters last week BTA might buy back its bonds, funded by a capital injection from Samruk-Kazyna.

Other options could include a second debt restructuring, involving creditors sharing the pain, or a direct capital injection from Samruk-Kazyna which itself has said the bank was "undoubtedly" in need of such support.

One banking source, who did not want to be named, said a buyback would be "the most friendly outcome for investors", adding: "To ask (creditors) to take another sizeable haircut would set a very negative tone."

BTA would not comment on its plans.

INTEREST PAYMENTS

Mariya Gancheva, emerging corporate debt strategist at Mitsubishi UFJ Securities, said BTA was burning around $250 million annually on its government funding package.

"A good first step would be to reduce interest payments on the government package," she told Reuters. The bank pays an average 9 percent cost on this funding, including 10.9 percent interest payable to Samruk-Kazyna, she said.

"The only action we have seen so far is a partial refinancing of its tenge-denominated repo funding, with a dollar-denominated $675 million loan at 3 percent margin," she said.

Nikitin said in a note: "Economically, it makes sense for the state to intervene, although an unwinding of the repo scheme would have only a limited positive impact on the bank's capitalisation and would not be sufficient to maintain BTA's status as a going concern".

BTA senior notes, which mature in 2018, fell almost 0.5 cent to 30.6 cents on the dollar, a one-week low and near record lows touched last month.

BTA posted a net loss of 204 billion tenge ($1.4 billion) in the first nine months, and had a capital deficit of 319 billion at the end of the period. (Additional reporting by Sujata Rao; Editing by Dan Lalor)