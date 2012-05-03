ALMATY May 3 Creditors from an earlier restructuring of Kazakh bank BTA have demanded accelerated repayment of $5.2 billion of "recovery notes" issued to settle previous debts, the bank said after filing a new draft restructuring plan.

BTA, which has formed a steering committee to enable talks on the second debt restructuring, said it had filed an application with a court in Kazakhstan's financial capital Almaty to initiate the restructuring process.

"Formal negotiations between the Bank and the Steering Committee and their advisors with respect to the terms of the restructuring are expected to commence in June," BTA said.

The bank, Kazakhstan's third largest lender by assets and majority owned by the Central Asian state's sovereign wealth fund, said it had received a notice of acceleration for the recovery notes from BNY Mellon Corporate Trustee Services Limited as trustee for the holders.

One analyst said the demand to accelerate payment on recovery notes was "not unexpected".

"BTA has filed an application to local courts to start restructuring, so in a way recovery note holders had to accelerate to allow their claim to be part of the restructuring and also for the full reference amount of the recovery notes to be included as part of the debt," said Andre Andrijanovs of Exotix in London. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Additional reporting by Sujata Rao-Coverley in London; Editing by Will Waterman)