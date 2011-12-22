ALMATY, Dec 22 - Kazakhstan's BTA Bank will put debt restructuring up for consideration of its shareholders at an annual meeting on January 26, the bank said on Thursday.

BTA, the largest of Kazakhstan's banks to default in 2009, had been expected to put forward two rescue proposals by the end of the year, the central bank said earlier this month.

"The restructuring is necessary and timely approval will ensure the bank's ongoing normal operations, strengthen its financial position and in the future allow it to regain its position on the market," the bank said.

(Writing by Melissa Akin in Moscow)