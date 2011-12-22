UPDATE 1-Snow, avalanches, rain delay grain movement to U.S. ports
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
ALMATY, Dec 22 - Kazakhstan's BTA Bank will put debt restructuring up for consideration of its shareholders at an annual meeting on January 26, the bank said on Thursday.
BTA, the largest of Kazakhstan's banks to default in 2009, had been expected to put forward two rescue proposals by the end of the year, the central bank said earlier this month.
"The restructuring is necessary and timely approval will ensure the bank's ongoing normal operations, strengthen its financial position and in the future allow it to regain its position on the market," the bank said.
(Writing by Melissa Akin in Moscow)
* Graphic on cargoes http://reut.rs/2lAFOF1 (Updates to add graphic)
BEIJING, Feb 11 China's top securities regulator is still preparing to launch oil futures and is considering lifting restrictions on stock index futures imposed during the 2015 stock market crash, the Shanghai Securities Times said on Saturday.
TORONTO, Feb 10 The Bank of Canada's early experiment on a blockchain-based payment system highlights challenges such as cost-efficiency and data privacy, according to an article by a senior bank official published on Friday.