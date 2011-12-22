* BTA to propose restructuring at Jan. 26 shareholder
meeting
* Wealth fund, central bank support move
* Restructuring will exclude depositors, trade finance
creditors
* Analysts forecast haircut of 50-80 pct, depending on state
support
(Adds analyst, central bank comment, details)
By Robin Paxton and Carolyn Cohn
ALMATY/LONDON, Dec 22 - BTA, Kazakhstan's
third-largest bank by assets, will propose a further debt
restructuring at a shareholder meeting next month, a move seen
requiring creditors to write off at least half their investment.
BTA said on Thursday shareholders would meet on Jan. 26 to
decide whether to accept a proposal to restructure its debt to
help the bank, majority owned by sovereign wealth fund
Samruk-Kazyna, stay afloat.
"Restructuring is an urgently needed measure which, if
timely ... should ensure further normal functioning of the bank,
strengthen its financial position and potentially restore its
position in the market," BTA said.
BTA was the largest of Kazakhstan's banks to default in 2009
when the global financial crisis hit Central Asia's largest
economy, laying bare the banking sector's exposure to bloated
real estate markets and an excessive reliance on external
funding.
The bank managed to cut net debt by about two thirds to $4.2
billion through a restructuring programme agreed with creditors
last year, which installed Samruk-Kazyna as its 81.5-percent
shareholder.
BTA has relied largely on Samruk-Kazyna's support after
struggling with persistent bad loans, slow growth in the
non-commodity sectors of Kazakhstan's $150 billion economy and
the cost of servicing its government funding package.
Samruk-Kazyna's deputy chief executive, Aidan Karibjanov,
said the fund had analysed the financial situation at BTA and
supported the bank's proposal to initiate restructuring of some
of its debt.
In a statement published on Samruk-Kazyna's website,
www.sk.kz, Karibjanov said the debt restructuring would exclude
depositors and trade finance creditors.
"Samruk-Kazyna hopes that a second restructuring of certain
of the bank's financial indebtedness ... will bring about the
required level of capitalisation of the bank," he said.
A separate source at Samruk-Kazyna, who declined to be
identified, said details of the second debt restructuring would
be a subject for negotiation between creditors and the bank.
"An agreement will be reached only when the general meeting
approves this process. Then, the negotiations with creditors
will begin," said the source, adding that the process could take
around six months to complete.
HAIRCUT
Kathleen Middlemiss, who covers BTA's bonds for UBS in
London, said a "back of the envelope" calculation suggested the
bank might want creditors to accept a 50 percent haircut.
The base for her calculation was the amount of capital that
Samruk-Kazyna would inject to "make whole" its negative equity.
Without the provision of capital by the wealth fund, she said a
second restructuring was unlikely to be successful.
"Should Samruk-Kazyna not be so generous, the haircut could
be as much as 75 percent for shareholders," Middlemiss said.
BTA's bond due 2018 rose 0.88 cents but was
still trading at very low levels of 26.88 cents on the dollar,
yielding 58.561 percent -- levels comparable with Greek debt.
"Consensus estimates about the next write-off vary widely,
and range from 50 percent to 80 percent," said Richard Segal,
analyst at Jefferies in London.
"A lot will depend on how much of the government's and the
central bank's loans are converted to equity or quasi-equity.
The more the government's debt is forgiven or converted to
equity, the less the bondholders will have to suffer," he said.
Kazakhstan's central bank said in a statement that it
supported the initiative by BTA to restructure part of its debt,
calling it a "sensible reaction".
BTA posted a net loss of 203.8 billion tenge ($1.4 billion)
in the first nine months of this year. This included a net loss
of 64.7 billion tenge in September alone, driven by higher bad
loan provisions.
BTA said in the statement the proposed restructuring would
relate to liabilities to creditors under outstanding obligations
entered into during the restructuring completed in 2010.
"I have never been involved in a second round of
restructuring in my career," said a London-based corporate debt
strategist. "This is going to be the first and we'll have to see
what happens."
COUPON DUE
He said the market was focusing more on whether BTA would
make a coupon payment due in early January and that while the
proposed debt restructuring "ought to be good news for the
coupon payments, it's by no means certain".
BTA said its next coupon payment of around $150 million was
due by Jan. 3. The bank declined to comment on its ability to
make this payment.
Investors have been concerned before about BTA's ability to
meet coupon payments, but the bank met a $166.4 million payment
in July and repaid a $175 million instalment of a trade finance
loan in September.
A parliamentary election in Kazakhstan, scheduled 11 days
before the BTA shareholders' meeting, will also have a bearing
on the fate of the bank.
"The decision on the fate of BTA bank will be taken not by
the existing government but by the new government that will be
formed after the parliamentary elections," said Almaty-based
political analyst Dosym Satpayev.
Authorities in Kazakhstan have amended legislation to pave
the way for a multi-party parliament. Ruling party Nur Otan
holds all 98 elected seats in the lower chamber and is widely
expected to win an overwhelming majority in the next election.
(Additional reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva and Olga Orininskaya
in Almaty; Editing by Greg Mahlich)