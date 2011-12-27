ALMATY Dec 27 Kazakh bank BTA may not have enough cash to make its next interest payment and believes a further debt restructuring is in the best interests of all creditors and shareholders in the country's third-biggest bank by assets, its chairman said.

In a letter published on Tuesday, Anvar Saidenov said the bank had been required to use a repo facility with Kazakhstan's central bank.

"That facility is limited in size and duration," he said. "Therefore, management anticipates that the bank may not have sufficient prudent levels of cash to make the next interest payment due on certain of its indebtedness, and any such payment would deteriorate the bank's current capital and liquidity ratios even further."

Saidenov said BTA would hold investor meetings and presentations in Singapore, London and New York from Jan. 10 ahead of a Jan. 26 shareholder meeting at which it will propose a further debt restructuring. (Reporting by Robin Paxton)