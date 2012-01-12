Jan 12 The chairman of Kazakh bank BTA , majority-owned by Kazakhstan's sovereign wealth fund, on Wednesday effectively ruled out paying $160 million in missed coupons on BTA debt.

If no payment is made by January 18, BTA will be in default, potentially putting $8 billion of debt at risk.

Following is a timeline of the key events at BTA since the bank, Kazakhstan's third largest by assets, became the biggest of four Kazakh banks to default in 2009 in the wake of the 2008/09 global financial crisis.

TIMELINE

Aug 2010- BTA completes a multibillion dollar debt restructuring programme, which leads to sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna becoming an 81.5 percent shareholder in the bank. Samruk-Kazyna pledges, in time, to sell its stake to the private sector.

May 12 2011 - BTA CEO says the bank has returned to profit, but analysts and investors say results show a slower-than-expected pace of recovery for BTA's banking operations.

May 16 - A sell-off of BTA bonds forces the yield on the $500 million 2025 bond to almost 15 percent, a rise of over 250 basis points in around two weeks.

May 18 - BTA asks Britain to arrest its former head Mukhtar Ablyazov from whom the bank seeks billions of dollars in compensation for alleged misappropriation.

June 21 - BTA says it has enough money to meet an upcoming bond coupon payment, addressing fears among investors it might default on its debt. The bank also says it is working with Samruk-Kazyna to formulate a medium-term business plan.

July 1 - BTA meets a more than $150 million bond coupon payment, making good on its pledges to investors to respect its obligations.

Sept 30 - BTA repays a $175 million loan instalment of a trade finance loan agreed as part of its debt restructuring process.

Oct 20 - BTA's sovereign wealth fund owner Samruk-Kazyna says it intends to continue supporting the bank. Samruk-Kazyna's managing director Peter Howes blames "vested interests" for spreading negative rumours that triggered further selling of BTA bonds.

Oct 31 - The International Monetary Fund urges Kazakhstan to urgently address the issue of non-performing loans, saying loans overdue by 90 days or more make up 28.7 percent of the Kazakh banking sector's credit portfolio.

Nov 1 - Kazakh central bank data shows BTA posted a loss of over $400 million in September driven by higher bad loan provisions.

Nov 11 - The governor of Kazakhstan's central bank says the global financial climate could make it difficult for sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna to sell its stakes in BTA within the timeframe set under a debt restructuring programme.

Nov 30 - A Kazakh government source says Samruk-Kazyna is preparing to inject more capital into BTA as part of a business plan that could involve the bank buying back its bonds next year.

Dec 6 - Kazakhstan's financial regulator says it expects BTA to submit two rescue proposals by the year-end, which will form the blueprint for a plan to stave off bankruptcy.

Dec 22 - BTA says it will propose a further debt restructuring at a shareholder meeting in late January 2012, a move seen requiring creditors to write off at least half their investment.

Dec 27 - BTA's chairman says it may not have enough cash to make its next interest payment and believes a further debt restructuring is in the best interests of all creditors and shareholders.

Jan 3 2012 - BTA bonds fall to record lows as analysts say the bank has so far failed to make $150 million in coupon payments, risking a default.

Jan 4 - BTA's 2018 dollar bond hovers at record lows around 18 cents on the dollar after three sources tell Reuters the bank did not meet $160 million in coupon payments due on Jan 3.

Jan 11 - BTA meets shareholders in London. BTA chairman Anvar Saidenov effectively rules out making the coupon payments. Creditors say they are disappointed with the outcome of the meeting.

Jan 12 - BTA due to meet shareholders in New York.

(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice and Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Catherine Evans)