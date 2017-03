ASTANA Dec 23 Kazakhstan plans to borrow $1 billion each from the Asian Development Bank and the World Bank in order to finance its 2016 state budget deficit, Economy Minister Yerbolat Dosayev told reporters on Wednesday.

He provided no details of the planned loans. Kazakhstan's parliament passed the budget last month with a planned deficit of 723.4 billion tenge ($2.2 billion). (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)