ALMATY Jan 15 Oil exporter Kazakhstan may have to cut 2016 budget spending as the price of the commodity declines, First Deputy Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev said on Friday.

"We may have to make tough decisions with regards to the budget," he told a news briefing. "A revision of expenditures will be carried out." (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)