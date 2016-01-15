(Writes through with details, context)

ALMATY Jan 15 Oil exporter Kazakhstan may have to cut public spending this year as well as its 2016 economic growth outlook as the price of crude declines, senior officials said on Friday, warning that oil may remain cheap for decades.

The tenge has nearly halved in value since Central Asia's biggest economy dropped its dollar peg last August to save foreign currency reserves and growth slowed to 1.2 percent last year from 4.3 percent in 2014.

"We may have to make tough decisions with regards to the budget," First Deputy Prime Minister Bakytzhan Sagintayev told a news briefing. "A revision of expenditures will be carried out."

Economy Minister, Yerbolat Dosayev, said at the same briefing that the 2.1 percent economic growth forecast for 2016 may also have to be revised, without saying what the new figure might be.

And Finance Minister, Bakhyt Sultanov, told reporters, "The period of low oil prices may even last for decades so we must preserve as much as we can for tougher times."

The government plans to draw about $8 billion from its $64 billion rainy-day oil fund this year and Sultanov said it was looking for ways to reduce drawdowns in the future.

The rise of oil prices since the early 2000s - interrupted only briefly by the 2008 global financial crisis - has fuelled an era of relative prosperity in the former Soviet republic, putting it very close to Russia in terms of average income and per capita gross domestic product.

Government officials stressed on Friday that potential spending cuts would not affect public sector salaries, state pensions or any other welfare payouts - many of which were increased at the beginning of this year.

They did not say in which areas spending could be cut but said the cabinet would discuss different scenarios at a meeting on Jan. 19.

In a sign that the authorities fear the economic climate will worsen further, lawmakers allied to Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev asked him this week to call a snap election. The move would allow them to reaffirm control over the legislature before discontent over economic hardship peaks.

"Year 2015 was actually not that bad, you will see that yourselves soon," Sagintayev said.