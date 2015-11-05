UPDATE 1-Former Barclays traders acquitted in UK's fourth Libor trial
LONDON, April 6 Two former Barclays traders were acquitted by a jury on Thursday of conspiring to rig benchmark interest rates.
ALMATY Nov 5 Kazakhstan's Central Bank said on Thursday it was reducing its activity on the domestic foreign exchange market to save its currency reserves.
The bank, which said it would start scaling back its activities from Nov. 5, also said in a statement on its website that it had postponed a policy meeting planned for Friday and would announce a new date later. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)
BERLIN, April 6 Some European banks' problems with bad loans are not signs of a new financial crisis but are rather remnants of the crisis of 2008, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Thursday.
LONDON, April 6 Prime Minister Theresa May unleashed a scathing attack on Britain's main opposition party on Thursday, launching a campaign for local elections next month that will be the biggest electoral test so far of her leadership and her plan to leave the EU.