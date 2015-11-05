ALMATY Nov 5 Kazakhstan's Central Bank said on Thursday it was reducing its activity on the domestic foreign exchange market to save its currency reserves.

The bank, which said it would start scaling back its activities from Nov. 5, also said in a statement on its website that it had postponed a policy meeting planned for Friday and would announce a new date later. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Writing by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrew Osborn)