a day ago
Kazakh c.bank: state to provide over 500 bln tenge to support banks
How Brexit is set to hurt financial systems
The road to Brexit
How Brexit is set to hurt financial systems
One-trillion-tonne iceberg breaks away from Antarctica
Environment
One-trillion-tonne iceberg breaks away from Antarctica
Premier League clubs boast record revenues - Deloitte
Sport
Premier League clubs boast record revenues - Deloitte
July 11, 2017 / 10:33 AM / a day ago

Kazakh c.bank: state to provide over 500 bln tenge to support banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, July 11 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's central bank estimates that the state will provide more than 500 billion tenge ($1.52 billion) to support the nation's banking system, Kazakh Deputy National Bank Governor Oleg Smolyakov said on Tuesday.

"August-September is a realistic period (for the start of the programme) with the National Bank's funds," Smolyakov told a news conference. ($1 = 328.3800 tenge) (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)

