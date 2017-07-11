Kazakh c.bank: state to provide over 500 bln tenge to support banks

ALMATY, July 11 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's central bank estimates that the state will provide more than 500 billion tenge ($1.52 billion) to support the nation's banking system, Kazakh Deputy National Bank Governor Oleg Smolyakov said on Tuesday.

"August-September is a realistic period (for the start of the programme) with the National Bank's funds," Smolyakov told a news conference. ($1 = 328.3800 tenge) (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)