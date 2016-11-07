ALMATY Nov 7 Kazakhstan's central bank has barred local lenders Kazinvestbank and Delta Bank from accepting retail deposits for three months, it said on Monday, adding that the two had violated banking regulations.
The regulator did not say which specific rules or laws the two relatively small lenders had failed to comply with. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)
Next In Financials
CORRECTED-New China cbank move points to gradual policy tightening for now
BEIJING, Jan 25 China's central bank delivered a pointed reminder to financial markets and businesses this week that it is moving to a tightening policy bias, but analysts expect benchmark interest rates to remain unchanged and say any further measures will be limited as economic growth slows.