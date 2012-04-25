Position: Chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan
Incumbent: Grigory Marchenko
Date of Birth: Dec. 26, 1959
Term: Appointed January 2009. In his second term, having
previously chaired the central bank from October 1999 until
January 2004. Tenure determined by the president.
Key facts:
- Marchenko graduated in 1984 as an economist from the
prestigious Moscow State Institute of International Relations
and is widely recognised as one of the most astute and
experienced financial officials in Kazakhstan, having switched
between the private and public sectors throughout his career.
- Marchenko is a reformer largely responsible for shaping
Kazakhstan's present-day banking and pension systems. He
regularly quoted Albert Einstein - "the most powerful force in
the universe is compound interest" - as his main argument ahead
of the launch of pension reforms to lure Kazakh employees to set
aside part of their earnings in funds of their choice.
- A quick-witted intellectual, his ideas on reform were
often at odds with other senior Kazakh officials in the 1990s.
He chaired the National Securities Commission for a year before
resigning in protest against delays in developing his
brainchild, the Kazakhstan stock market. He then became head of
Deutsche Bank Securities in Kazakhstan.
- Marchenko, fluent in English, German and Spanish, was
lauded for banking reforms adopted during his first term as
central bank chairman. He left to become deputy prime minister
in 2004 and, before returning to the central bank in 2009, was a
special adviser to the president and chief executive of Halyk
Bank, the national savings bank.
- The start of Marchenko's two tenures as central bank
chairman are closely associated with currency devaluations. In
1999, he took over shortly after the tenge shed a third of its
value following financial collapse in neighbouring Russia. A
decade later, within two weeks of his return, Kazakhstan had
devalued the tenge by 18 percent in response to the global
financial crisis and a weaker rouble.
- Sarcastic and even vitriolic at times, Marchenko is feared
by some local media representatives as a sharp-tongued critic of
shallow reporting on banking and macroeconomic news. In
September 2001, he shaved off his trademark grey beard, keeping
a promise that he would sacrifice his whiskers when private
deposits in Kazakh banks topped $1 billion. The beard has since
grown back.
