ALMATY, Oct 23 Kazakhstan's central bank will use 1 trillion tenge ($3.6 billion) from the state pension fund next year to support the slowing economy, the bank's chairman, Kairat Kelimbetov, said on Friday.

He also said the bank believed Kazakhstan's currency would strengthen slightly and then stabilise within the next three to five months after losing a third of its value against the dollar in just two months.

Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy and the second-largest post-Soviet oil producer after Russia, has been hit hard by a collapse in world oil prices and the weakening of the currencies of Russia and China, its major trading partners.

Kazakhstan's gross domestic product grew 4.3 percent last year, down from 6.0 percent in 2013. The International Monetary Fund this month cut its outlook for the country's GDP growth this year to 1.5 percent from 2.0 percent.

From a total of 1 trillion of pension fund cash to be taken next year, 400 billion tenge will be used to support the state budget, Kelimbetov told reporters.

The rest will be used to finance various projects, such as construction, including through banks, he said. "We will use a scheme similar to the Bank of England's 'funding for lending'," he said.

IMF URGES CAUTION

The central bank manages the pension fund, which is replenished by mandatory contributions from all working Kazakhs, currently fixed at 10 percent of a person's salary. It can finance the government and the private sector by purchasing bonds and treasury bills.

The International Monetary Fund on Friday welcomed the authorities' stimulus plan, which also involves drawing billions of dollars from the rainy-day National Fund, but said it should be short-term.

"It is prudent for Kazakhstan not to continue this stimulus that long," IMF Deputy Director Juha Kahkonen told Reuters in Almaty. "The budget needs to adjust to this new reality."

Kahkonen was in Kazakhstan to present the Fund's report on the Central Asia and Caucasus region, both hit by cheap oil and economic slowdowns in Russia and China.

"The picture is bleak, but there are also risks that it could be even worse," he said, such as Iran flooding the global market with even more crude once sanctions against Tehran are lifted.

TENGE

The central bank expects the volatile tenge to stabilise within three to five months, seeing a rate of 250 to 270 per dollar as "optimal", Kelimbetov said.

Further weakening of the tenge would threaten price stability and banks' capital adequacy, Kelimbetov told reporters.

The tenge's official rate was set at 277.51 on Friday. It has lost nearly a third of its value against the dollar since the central bank abandoned its pegged rate on Aug. 20.

"The tenge is oversold today," Kelimbetov said. "We want to get away from this casino," he said, referring to earlier volatility of the exchange rate.

At the moment, however, he said, the government and the central bank remained the main sellers of foreign currency while the private sector and even state-owned companies preferred to keep their cash in dollars.

Such investors need to overcome fear of further tenge depreciation and "flip" their money back into tenge in order for the market to stabilise, Kelimbetov said.

