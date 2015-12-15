ALMATY Dec 15 Kazakhstan's central bank is present on the foreign exchange market but does not stand in the way of fundamental factors, the regulator said on Tuesday, after the local tenge currency dropped 5.9 percent on Monday.

The National Bank of Kazakhstan said in a statement the tenge's weakness was primarily due to a 15 percent drop in the price of Brent oil this month. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing Shri Navaratnam)