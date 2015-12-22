(Writes through with context, comments)

ALMATY Dec 22 Kazakh central bank chairman Daniyar Akishev said on Tuesday the volatile tenge currency would move in line with oil prices, but disappointed some market players by offering no insight into the regulator's long-term policy plans.

The bank and the government said this month they would completely revamp the oil-exporting Central Asian nation's monetary policy and introduce a flexible key interest rate in coming months.

But Akishev, who took over the National Bank of Kazakhstan in early November, provided no details of these plans during his first briefing at the bank headquarters in Almaty, indicating that the current liquidity squeeze would continue for a while.

Akishev's first move as central bank chairman was abandoning regular interventions in support of the tenge while reducing short-term lending to banks to a bare minimum in order to ease pressure on the exchange rate.

But the tenge's slide has continued and the currency has since fallen 17 percent against the dollar even as overnight repo rates topped 300 percent, showing that all available tenge were immediately converted into dollars while some banks badly needed liquidity.

Akishev said the central bank had to keep the lid on liquidity in order to prevent speculation and arbitrage. He said that before resuming large-scale lending to banks, the central bank needed to review all the money flows associated with its key interest rate, but he provided no details.

"I think it is fair that the National Bank does not lend to banks which take part in speculative deals," he said, adding money market rates would stabilise along with the exchange rate.

TRACKING OIL

The exchange rate in turn depends on the price of oil, Kazakhstan's main export. Brent crude hit an 11-year low of $36.04 on Monday and edged up only slightly on Tuesday.

The tengle also rose to 336.66 per dollar on Tuesday from Monday's all-time low of 349.12, while the weighted average overnight repo rate nearly halved to 161.1 percent.

However, the tenge's strengthening could also be due to the corporate tax payment period, which comes at the end of every month and temporarily increases the supply of foreign currency from local exporters.

Akishev did not rule out a further weakening of the tenge, which has already dropped 44 percent against the dollar this year.

"The National Bank thinks that the tenge exchange rate against the dollar should consolidate in the nearest future around the levels seen in the last few days, on the condition that Brent oil prices remain within the $30 to $40 per barrel range," Akishev said.

"If oil prices fall below $30 per barrel and the (Russian) rouble weakens more than 10 percent from the current level, the (tenge) exchange rate may rebalance at new levels."

Market players were divided over the viability of the bank's current approach. Anvar Baikenov, head of research at investment firm Asyl-Invest, said exorbitant tenge rates could eventually push investors holding dollars to sell them.

"At the moment the currency risk (depreciation) has largely taken place," he said. "Further sharp movement is only possible if oil falls to $30 per barrel."

But Anuar Ushbayev, managing partner at investment and advisory firm Tengri Partners, said the current policy could further destabilise the market.

"If the (central bank's) approach remains the same, I am sure things will only get worse," he said. (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva; Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Jack Stubbs and Gareth Jones)