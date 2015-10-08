ALMATY Oct 8 Kazakh lender Bank CenterCredit
expects its bad loans, previously on the decline, to rise again
after a sharp devaluation of the tenge, Chief Executive
Vladislav Lee told Reuters on Thursday.
The tenge has lost more than 31 percent of its value
against the dollar since Kazakhstan's central bank abandoned its
dollar peg in August, due to pressure from low oil prices and
the cheaper Russian rouble.
The devaluation is likely to put pressure on companies and
individuals who had borrowed in foreign currencies, seeking
lower interest rates.
"Our non-performing loans rose from 11.3 percent to 12.5
percent within one month (after the devaluation)," Lee said in
an interview.
Lee said the ratio could worsen to between 13.0 and 13.5
percent by the end of this year, although that would still be an
improvement from 14.5 percent at the end of 2014 at Kazakhstan's
No.5 lender by assets.
"The worsening of the overall economic situation will affect
the loan book quality," Lee said. "Dollar-denominated loans make
up almost 20 percent of our loan book, (although) most of them
had already been bad loans."
In the Kazakh banking system as a whole, dollar loans
account for 35 percent of outstanding credit, he added.
Kookmin Bank, South Korea's top mortgage lender,
has a 41.93 percent stake in CenterCredit.
(Writing by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by David Holmes)