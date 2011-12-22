ALMATY Dec 22 Kazakh President Nursultan
Nazarbayev said on Thursday that he would sack Timur Kulibayev,
his son-in-law and the head of the sovereign wealth fund
Samruk-Kazyna.
The head of state oil and gas company KazMunaiGas -
one of the fund's key assets - and its London-listed subsidiary
KazMunaiGas Exploration Production were
replaced earlier on Thursday after deadly clashes in an oil
region where the latter operates fields.
"I will take a decision on the dismissal of the head of
Samruk-Kazyna, Timur Kulibayev," state television showed
Nazarbayev as saying during a visit to the western oil-producing
region of Mangistau which was hit by the riots last week.
Kulibayev is one of the Central Asian state's most
influential people.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov)