ALMATY Dec 22 Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev said on Thursday that he would sack Timur Kulibayev, his son-in-law and the head of the sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna.

The head of state oil and gas company KazMunaiGas - one of the fund's key assets - and its London-listed subsidiary KazMunaiGas Exploration Production were replaced earlier on Thursday after deadly clashes in an oil region where the latter operates fields.

"I will take a decision on the dismissal of the head of Samruk-Kazyna, Timur Kulibayev," state television showed Nazarbayev as saying during a visit to the western oil-producing region of Mangistau which was hit by the riots last week.

Kulibayev is one of the Central Asian state's most influential people. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov)