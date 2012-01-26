(Deletes extraneous words in 10th paragraph)
* Use of weapons was sometimes disproportionate
* Opposition activists accused of fomenting social hatred
* Zhanaozen mayors, company officials embezzled funds
By Dmitry Solovyov
ALMATY, Jan 26 Kazakhstan is prosecuting
four senior police officers for using excessive force against
rioters in an oil town, where 17 people were killed in some of
the Central Asian country's worst violence for decades.
A regional deputy police head who coordinated the action in
Zhanaozen is being sued for dereliction of duty, while three
other senior officers will stand trial for abuse of power, the
office of Kazakhstan's prosecutor general said.
A seven-month labour dispute between sacked oilmen and their
employers erupted into fierce clashes with police in the western
oil city of Zhanaozen on Dec. 16. Official data suggest 16
people were killed on that day and another person died in
clashes in a nearby village the following day.
The United States and the European Union have expressed
concern about the violence and have urged Kazakhstan, an
oil-producing nation of 16.7 million people, to conduct a
transparent investigation into the riots.
The prosecutor-general's office said in general the police
had acted within the legal framework, resorting to the use of
weapons after "a group of sacked oilmen and hooligan youths
committed mass disorder".
"However, in some cases, the use of weapons and other
special devices by the police was disproportionate, and the
response ... was inappropriate to the actual threat,"
prosecutors said in a statement posted on site www.prokuror.kz.
"As a result of this abuse of power, they used weapons
illegally which led to the death and wounding of people."
The police were unavailable for comment.
An amateur video, apparently taken on a mobile phone from an
apartment window in the town and shared widely on the Internet,
showed police shooting at fleeing protesters. There was no way
of independently verifying the video's authenticity.
OPPOSITION BLAMED
The riots broke out on the 20th anniversary of Kazakh
independence from the Soviet Union and have become the most
serious challenge to President Nursultan Nazarbayev in more than
two decades in power. The former Communist party boss has
stressed stability and ethnic harmony as his priority.
"One of the main reasons for the disorder was the action of
certain individuals to persuade sacked workers to continue the
protest and their stand-off with the authorities," it said.
Prosecutors accused the unregistered anti-Nazarbayev Alga!
party of instigating the protests, saying it had been among
those fomenting "social hatred". Alga was unavailable for
comment.
U.S.-based and local human rights groups called on Wednesday
for the release of opposition activists and a newspaper editor
detained this week. Prosecutors accuse them of being linked to
the riots.
Those detained include Alga! leader Vladimir Kozlov and Igor
Vinyavsky, editor of Vzglyad newspaper.
Nazarbayev, a 71-year-old former steelworker who has
overseen market reforms but brooks no dissent, has sacked the
heads of state oil firm KazMunaiGas and its London-listed
subsidiary for mishandling the labour dispute with oilmen.
He has also sacked his billionaire son-in-law, Timur
Kulibayev, one of Kazakhstan's richest and most influential
people, from the post of head of sovereign wealth fund
Samruk-Kazyna.
Prosecutors said the current and former mayors of Zhanaozen
had embezzled funds earmarked for the oil city's social projects
under the sponsorship of local oil firms.
Criminal proceedings have been launched against several oil
company officials charged with large-scale embezzlement.
