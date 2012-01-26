* Police use of weapons was sometimes disproportionate

* Opposition activists put under two-month arrest, await trial

* Zhanaozen mayors, company officials accused of embezzlement (Recasts with opposition, journalist)

By Dmitry Solovyov

ALMATY, Jan 26 Kazakhstan pressed charges against an opposition leader and a newspaper editor on Thursday for fomenting unrest in an oil town, part of an investigation that also implicated four senior police officers for using excessive force against rioters.

Vladimir Kozlov, leader of the unregistered opposition party Alga!, and journalist Igor Vinyavsky will be detained for two months ahead of a trial that their supporters believe is part of a crackdown against critics of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Deadly riots in an oil-producing region of the former Soviet republic, which officials say killed 17 people last month, shook the image of stability prized by Nazarbayev, 71, in two decades at the helm of Central Asia's largest economy.

The arrest of opposition figures follows a parliamentary election criticised by the OSCE but heralded by authorities as a step toward democracy for its admission of two nominal rivals to the ruling Nur Otan party into the chamber.

Kozlov, whose party could not stand in the election, is facing charges of fomenting social hatred, his deputy in the Alga! party, Mikhail Sizov, told Reuters by telephone.

Vinyavsky, editor of Vzglyad newspaper, would also spend two months in pre-trial custody on charges of calling for the overthrow of constitutional order, Sizov said outside a detention centre in Almaty where the court hearings took place.

"In the wake of the election, the authorities are trying to clear the field of any opposition. It's clear that Kozlov, as one of the most forthright and principled politicians, was among the first to get under the wheels of this purge," Sizov said.

The United States and the European Union have urged Kazakhstan to conduct a transparent investigation into the riots that erupted after a seven-month labour dispute between sacked oil workers and their state-run employers in the town of Zhanaozen.

The prosecutor-general's office said that the police had acted within their legal bounds and resorted to the use of weapons after "a group of sacked oilmen and hooligan youths committed mass disorder".

Yet, a regional deputy police head who coordinated the action is being sued for dereliction of duty, while three other senior officers will stand trial for abuse of power.

"In some cases, the use of weapons and other special devices by the police was disproportionate, and the response ... was inappropriate to the actual threat," prosecutors said in a statement posted on the website www.prokuror.kz.

"As a result of this abuse of power, they used weapons illegally which led to the death and wounding of people."

The police were unavailable for comment.

An amateur video, apparently taken on a mobile phone from an apartment window in the town and shared widely on the Internet, showed police shooting at fleeing protesters.

OPPOSITION BLAMED

The riots, which broke out on the 20th anniversary of independence from the Soviet Union, have become the most serious challenge to Nazarbayev's rule. The former Communist party boss has stressed stability and ethnic harmony as his main priority.

The prosecutor's statement identified one of the main reasons for the disorder as "the action of certain individuals to persuade sacked workers to continue the protest and their stand-off with the authorities".

Prosecutors accused Alga! of instigating the protests, saying it had been among those fomenting "social hatred".

United States-based and local human rights groups called on Wednesday for the release of Vinyavsky and Kozlov after raids on their homes and offices of local media.

Prosecutors also said the current and former mayors of Zhanaozen had embezzled funds earmarked for the oil town's social projects under the sponsorship of local oil firms. Criminal proceedings have been launched against several oil company officials charged with large-scale embezzlement.

A week after the violence, Nazarbayev sacked the heads of state oil firm KazMunaiGas and its London-listed subsidiary for mishandling the labour dispute. He has also fired his son-in-law from the top job at sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna, which ultimately owns the oil companies.