* At least two policemen wounded in clashes
* Nationwide celebrations planned to mark Independence Day
* Violent protests rare in Kazakhstan
ALMATY, Dec 16 Sacked workers of oil
company KazMunaiGas Exploration Production (KMG EP)
clashed with police on Friday in a town in western Kazakhstan on
Friday, when the Central Asian country marks Independence day,
prosecutors said.
A statement by Kazakhstan's prosecutor-general's office said
two police officers had been injured during clashes in the town
of Zhanaozen, and asked residents not to gather in public
places.
The statement gave no figure for the protesters, but said
that "mass disorders occurred today as a result of criminal
actions of a group of people in the town of Zhanaozen of the
Mangistau region".
Violent protests are relatively rare in Kazakhstan, a
resource-rich nation of 16.6 million people and Central Asia's
largest economy. President Nursultan Nazarbayev, 71, has run the
vast steppe country with a firm hand for more than 20 years and
has overseen massive foreign investment, mainly in oil and gas.
On Friday, the nation marked the 20th anniversary of
independence from the Soviet Union, with celebrations held
nationwide. In a speech on Thursday, Nazarbayev stressed the
need for stability.
But the clashes soured the mood in Zhanaozen, a town of
90,000 people, where the protesters destroyed the traditional
Kazakh "yurt" felt tents and a concert stage installed in the
town's central square.
"They were outraged that the administration was preparing a
holiday for the town's residents ... and they started pelting
stones at people walking by," Zhanna Oishibayeva, an aide to the
Mangistau governor, told Reuters.
She said some 50 sacked workers had gathered in the square,
a common place for demonstrations.
Social networks said that some locals had heard shooting in
Zhanaozen. A Twitter user nicknamed @zhanaozen said that the
town administration building was on fire. These reports could
not be independently confirmed.
Minutes later, Kazakh communications company Kazakhtelecom
switched off Twitter, and telephone communication with Zhanaozen
was erratic.
London-listed KMG EP, majority owned by Kazakh state oil and
gas firm KazMunaiGas, was hit this year by a
three-month strike at its Uzenmunaigas unit near Zhanaozen,
which cut its oil output. A total of 989 Uzenmunaigas workers
were sacked.
(Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva and Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by
Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)