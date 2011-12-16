* Prosecutor-general says 10 killed, more wounded in clashes
* President sends investigators to oil city of Zhanaozen
* Video footage beginning of clashes, warning shots
* Violence overshadows Independence Day celebrations
By Raushan Nurshayeva
ASTANA, Dec 16 Ten people were killed when
sacked oil workers clashed with riot police in Kazakhstan on
Friday, a rare violent protest in the tightly controlled Central
Asian state that overshadowed celebrations to mark 20 years of
independence.
Several people were also wounded after protesters stormed a
stage in the oil city of Zhanaozen and set fire to the city
administration building and the headquarters of the local unit
of London-listed oil firm KazMunaiGas Exploration Production.
"Ten people were killed as a result of mass disorder. There
are also some wounded, including police officers," Kazakh
Prosecutor-General Askhat Daulbayev told a news conference,
citing preliminary data.
He did not say who had been killed or how.
He said a group of investigators led by the interior
minister had flown to the city on the orders of President
Nursultan Nazarbayev "to take all necessary measures to preclude
further criminal acts, identify and punish organisers of the
disorder and restore public security in the town".
Violent protests scarcely occur in Kazakhstan, Central
Asia's largest economy and oil producer, where 71-year-old
Nazarbayev has ruled with a firm hand for more than 20 years. He
has overseen massive foreign investment, mainly in oil and gas.
In a speech on Thursday, Nazarbayev stressed the need to
preserve stability in the country of 16.6 million people, which
has also witnessed an unprecedented spate of attacks by Islamist
militants this year.
The clashes in Zhanaozen, a city of 90,000 people about 150
km (95 miles) inland from the Caspian Sea, marred celebrations
to mark the 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence from
the Soviet Union.
A triumphal arch was unveiled in the futuristic capital
Astana as part of lavish celebrations held nationwide. But in
Zhanaozen, protesters -- some wearing red-and-blue overalls with
a KazMunaiGas logo -- stormed a stage in the central square.
Video footage broadcast by privately owned television
channel K+, and later on state television, showed a crowd of men
breaking through barriers and toppling speakers from the stage.
"The lawbreakers attacked policemen, toppled the New Year
tree, destroyed yurts (tents) and a scene laid out for the
holiday and set a police bus on fire," Daulbayev said.
"As a result of the mass disorder, the buildings of the town
administration, a hotel and the administration building of
Uzenmunaigas were torched. Property of private persons and
companies was also destroyed. Cars were burned and ATMs
plundered."
Uzenmunaigas is the local unit of KazMunaiGas Exploration
Production (KMG EP) . The company said in a
statement that its oil-producing facilities were working as
normal, but that it had stepped up security.
KazMunaiGas EP, a unit of state oil and gas company
KazMunaiGas, was hit this year by a three-month strike
at its Uzenmunaigas unit near the city.
A total of 989 Uzenmunaigas workers were sacked and the
company has said it will fall 8.5 percent short of its full-year
production target for 2011.
"OUTRAGED" WORKERS
A local government worker said protesters had destroyed the
traditional felt tents, known as yurts, near the concert stage.
"They were outraged that the administration was preparing a
holiday for the town's residents ... and they started pelting
stones at people walking by," Zhanna Oishibayeva, an aide to the
governor of the local Mangistau region, said by telephone.
The short clip of video footage showed a few men chasing a
policeman away from the stage. Police cars were seen driving
fast through the crowd and one policeman fired pistol shots into
the air while standing in a group of officers facing a crowd.
Social networking websites said that some local people had
heard shooting in Zhanaozen. These claims could not be verified
independently and staff at the local central hospital declined
to comment when contacted by Reuters.
Daulbayev, the prosecutor-general, said "a group of
hooligans" attacked peaceful residents and smashed parked cars.
"Responding to demands by law-enforcement bodies to stop
their unlawful actions, a group of hooligans attacked
law-enforcers, attempting to seize their weapons. They were
using firearms and cold steel," he said.
"The prosecutor-general's office warns the organisers of
mass disorder about their accountability to the law and calls on
them to stop their unlawful actions."
A local hotel receptionist said all mobile and Internet
communication had been switched off in Zhanaozen. A spokeswoman
for Kazakhtelecom, the country's main operator of digital
services, said the firm had nothing to do with the outages.
