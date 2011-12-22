* Pressure mounts on Kazakhstan to hold transparent
investigation
* Kazakh prosecutor-general says U.N. experts welcome
* Authorities hamper investigation attempts by opposition
* Amateur video surfaces; HRW reports ill-treatment in
detention
By Dmitry Solovyov
ALMATY, Dec 22 Kazakhstan has invited
United Nations experts to take part in investigating deadly
clashes in a western oil-producing region where at least 16
people were killed in the Central Asian nation's worst outburst
of violence in decades.
The United States, the European Union and the Organisation
for Security and Cooperation in Europe have expressed concerns
about the violence and urged Kazakhstan to carry out a
transparent investigation into the riots.
Official data show 15 people died in the Dec. 16 clashes
between riot police and protesters in Zhanaozen, the town where
sacked oil workers had been holding protests for months. Another
person died in clashes in a nearby village the next day.
The riots broke out on the 20th anniversary of Kazakhstan's
independence from the Soviet Union and have become the most
serious challenge faced by President Nursultan Nazarbayev in his
two-decade rule of the oil-rich state.
The authorities say police were forced to open fire after
being attacked by "criminal elements" and "hooligans" who were
threatening civilians. A 20-day curfew is in force in Zhanaozen
until Jan. 5.
Prosecutor-General Askhat Daulbayev met Armen Harutyunyan,
Central Asia regional representative of the U.N. High
Commissioner for Human Rights, on Wednesday, Daulbayev's office
said in a statement.
The prosecutor's office said Daulbayev had "specifically
stressed the openness and transparency of the activities of the
prosecutor-general's office and invited U.N. experts to take
part in the investigation of what had happened".
Kazakhstan's opposition has set up a commission of its own
to independently investigate the events in western Kazakhstan.
The group of more than 20 people includes writers, activists of
non-governmental organsisations, and public figures.
Six commission members tried to reach Zhanaozen on Wednesday
after obtaining verbal permission from a deputy regional head.
They were stopped by police halfway to the town and were
forced to return to the regional capital Aktau, Vladimir Kozlov,
leader of the unregistered Alga! opposition party, told Reuters.
He was in the group that failed to reach Zhanaozen.
"I believe that, even if the authorities give access to
international experts, it will concern only the evidence that
raises no questions," Kozlov said.
TORTURE ALLEGATIONS
An amateur video, apparently taken on a mobile phone from an
apartment window, was posted on the Internet on Tuesday showing
police shooting at fleeing protesters. The clip's authenticity
could not be verified independently.
Radio Liberty reported that Erlan Idrisov, Kazakhstan's
ambassador to the United States, told a news conference in
Washington on Wednesday that the Kazakh government was aware of
the coverage and planned to investigate it.
New York-based Human Rights Watch on Thursday urged the
authorities to investigate immediately allegations of torture
and ill-treatment of detainees following violence in Zhanaozen
and to hold those responsible accountable.
It said that the state of emergency restrictions, limiting
access to Zhanaozen, heightened concerns of mistreatment. The
rights watchdog said it had received information that people in
detention had been beaten.
"Allegations of torture in Zhanaozen are profoundly
disturbing and the Kazakh government should immediately conduct
an impartial investigation," said Rachel Denber, deputy Europe
and Central Asia director at Human Rights Watch.
"There is never any justification for torture or
ill-treatment."
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov Editing by Maria Golovnina)