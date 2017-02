ALMATY Jan 4 Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev issued a decree on Wednesday extending until Jan. 31 a state of emergency in the western oil city of Zhanaozen, where at least 16 people were killed in violent clashes last month.

On Dec. 17 Nazarbayev imposed a 20-day state of emergency and curfew in the city. It was due to be lifted on Jan. 5.

The decree published on the presidential website www.akorda.kz gave no reason for the extention.

(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Ralph Gowling)