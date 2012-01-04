(Adds background)
ALMATY Jan 4 Kazakh President Nursultan
Nazarbayev on Wednesday extended until Jan. 31 a state of
emergency in the western oil city of Zhanaozen, where at least
16 people were killed last month in the nation's deadliest
clashes in decades.
On Dec. 17, Nazarbayev imposed a 20-day state of emergency
and curfew in the city after a seven-month strike by oil workers
over wages and sackings erupted into clashes with police. The
state of emergency had been due to be lifted on Jan. 5.
The bloodshed, on Independence Day on Dec. 16, dealt a blow
to the image of stability touted by Nazarbayev as his main
achievement in the vast nation of 16.6 million, Central Asia's
largest economy and oil producer.
The violence in Zhanaozen, 150 km (95 miles) from the
Caspian Sea, was followed by a riot in the nearby village of
Shetpe on Dec. 17, where another person was killed. More than
100 people were wounded in the clashes.
Last week Nazarbayev sacked his billionaire son-in-law Timur
Kulibayev, one of the country's richest and most influential
people, as head of sovereign wealth fund Samruk-Kazyna, which
manages state assets worth around $90 billion.
Nazarbayev had earlier fired the heads of state oil company
KazMunaiGas and its London-listed production unit, accusing the
management of failing to obey his order to resolve a labour
dispute that had been simmering since May.
Nazarbayev, a 71-year-old former steelworker who has put
market reforms in place and overseen foreign investment but
brooks no dissent, is under international pressure to
investigate the violence.
Nazarbayev's decree, published on the presidential website
www.akorda.kz, gave no reason for the extension of the state of
emergency, which bans strikes and public protests, restricts
freedom of movement around Zhanaozen and limits access to and
from the city.
Kazakhstan holds an early parliamentary election on Jan. 15
in which Nazarbayev's ruling Nur Otan party is widely expected
to win a majority of seats.
Last week, Nazarbayev forbade all government and local
officials from leaving the country for holidays, saying they
needed "to be closer to people and to keep fingers on the pulse"
in the run-up to the polls.
The United States and the European Union have expressed
concern about the violence in western Kazakhstan and urged
authorities to conduct a transparent investigation.
Kazakh officials have said they have invited United Nations
experts to join an investigation.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Janet Lawrence)