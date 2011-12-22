ALMATY Dec 22 Kazakhstan will replace the
head of state oil and gas company KazMunaiGas and its
London-listed subsidiary after riots in an oil region where the
latter operates fields, Russian news agencies reported on
Thursday.
Interfax-Kazakhstan, citing an unnamed government source,
said Deputy Oil and Gas Minister Lyazzat Kiinov would replace
Bolat Akchulakov as head of the state company. Akchulakov had
only been in the post since October.
Interfax-Kazakhstan also reported that Alik Aidarbayev,
managing director of KazMunaiGas and chairman of the board at
KazMunaiGas Exploration Production, would assume the
chief executive role at the London-listed unit.
The current chief executive of KazMunaiGas EP is Askar
Balzhanov.
(Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Writing by Robin Paxton)