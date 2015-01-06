ALMATY Jan 6 London-listed Central Asia Metals Plc (CAML) exceeded its 2014 output target, producing 11,136 tonnes of cathode copper, it said on Tuesday, reaffirming plans to produce 13,000 tonnes this year as its copper project expands in Kazakhstan.

CAML, which launched production at the Kounrad recovery plant in central Kazakhstan in April 2012, had originally planned to produce 11,000 tonnes of copper last year. Its output totaled 10,509 tonnes in 2013.

Kounrad's Stage One Expansion, fully funded from the company's cash resources, is progressing as scheduled and on budget, with 70 percent of the $13.4 million expansion budget spent to date, CAML said in a statement.

In 2014 CAML sold 11,160 tonnes of cathode copper, a 4.6 percent increase on the previous year.

"Our production objectives in 2015 are focused on completing the ... expansion works, which will enable us to meet our increased annual target of 13,000 tonnes of copper cathode, whilst maintaining our low cash cost of production," the company quoted Chief Executive Nick Clarke as saying.

CAML went public in late 2010, raising $60 million in an initial public offering.

In May last year, CAML acquired the remaining 40 percent of the Kounrad project from Kazakh businessman Kenges Rakishev in return for a 20 percent stake in the company.

The company is now the sole owner of Kounrad, where it brought in advanced technologies to recover copper from mining waste dumps dating to Soviet times. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by David Holmes)