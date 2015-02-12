(Adds Kelimbetov quotes, details)
ALMATY Feb 12 Oil-rich Kazakhstan will keep the
tenge currency within its current trading corridor of 170-188 to
the dollar if the price of benchmark Brent crude oil remains at
around $50 per barrel, the central bank head said on Thursday.
The Kazakh National Bank devalued the tenge by 19
percent last February to curb speculative pressure on the forex
market, to protect reserves and to boost economic growth by
supporting exporters.
"We believe that if the price for the benchmark Brent oil,
which we foreacast to be $50 per barrel in 2015, keeps at this
level, then we will manage to keep the tenge within the current
trading band," National Bank Governor Kairat Kelimbetov told a
news conference.
Kazakhstan, Central Asia's largest economy and the
second-largest ex-Soviet oil producer after Russia, will revise
its budget for this year. The new draft proposed by the
government is based on an assumed Brent price of $50, compared
with the original optimistic scenario of $80.
In the medium-term, Kazakhstan plans to introduce inflation
targeting, which would allow to make the tenge rate "more
flexible", Kelimbetov said.
"I believe that this medium-term transition (to inflation
targeting), which we expect in the nearest three years, will be
the right approach," he said.
