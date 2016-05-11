ALMATY May 11 Kazakhstan's current account deficit widened to $914.4 million in the first quarter from $125.3 million a year earlier, the oil-exporting nation's central bank said on Wednesday.

The former Soviet republic's exports dropped 30.5 percent year-on-year in the first quarter as the value of oil and gas condensate exports fell 41.1 pecent, the regulator said. Imports fell 27.8 percent year-on-year. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Ralph Boulton)