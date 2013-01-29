BRIEF-Capital First to consider private placement of NCDs
* Says to consider private placement of ncds Source text: http://bit.ly/2lX6XRx Further company coverage:
ALMATY Jan 29 Kazakhstan's state-owned companies plan to borrow abroad this year to refinance their Eurobonds, Finance Minister Bolat Zhamishev said on Tuesday.
Zhamishev said earlier on Tuesday that the oil-rich country plans to issue sovereign Eurobonds worth 150 billion tenge ($996 million) in the first half of 2013. (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)
DUBAI, March 8 French bank Credit Agricole has picked JPMorgan to advise it on a potential sale of its 31 percent stake in Banque Saudi Fransi , valued at nearly $2.4 billion, sources familiar with the deal said.
BEIJING, March 8 China's three largest bitcoin exchanges said on Wednesday it was unclear when they would be able to resume withdrawals of the cryptocurrency, as they needed time to beef up systems and secure regulatory approvals.