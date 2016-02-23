(Adds details, background)

ASTANA Feb 23 Kazakhstan on Tuesday sharply downgraded its growth and oil output forecasts for 2016 because of a collapse in global oil and metals prices.

Economy Minister Yerbolat Dosayev said the economy was expected to grow 0.5 percent in 2016, down from a previous forecast of 2.1 percent.

Dosayev said the new forecast reflected current oil prices of $30 per barrel. Kazakhstan's budget, previously based on $40 oil and an average exchange rate of 300 tenge per dollar, has been recalculated at 360 tenge per dollar, he said.

Kazakhstan has also cut its 2016 oil output forecast to 74 million tonnes from 77 million tonnes, Dosayev said, without providing details. Last year, Kazakhstan produced 79.5 million tonnes of oil but output at some mature local fields is declining naturally.

Kazakhstan's energy ministry has so far made no comment on whether Astana would join leading oil producers in freezing output. Russia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Venezuela said this month they were ready to freeze production at January levels if other producers do the same.

The plunge in the price of oil forced the former Soviet republic to abandon its dollar peg last August and the tenge has since lost nearly half of its value against the greenback.

Last week, the government said that as part of the same 2016 budget review it would increase state spending by more than 8 percent, 600 billion tenge ($1.7 billion).

Kazakhstan's economic growth slowed to 1.2 percent last year from 4.3 percent in 2014, according to official data.

Some analysts say the economy is already in recession and rating agency Standard & Poor's, which last week cut Kazakhstan's rating to just one notch above junk, forecasts zero growth this year. ($1 = 348.69 tenge) (Reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva; Writing by Jack Stubbs and Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)