ASTANA May 6 Kazakh President Nursultan
Nazarbayev, facing opposition calls for a demonstration in the
business centre Almaty, completed a government reshuffle
initiated this week in response to street protests against
farmland privatisation plans.
Economy minister Yerbolat Dosayev and agriculture minister
Asylzhan Mamytbekov, whose ministries were behind the planned
land reform, both resigned after Nazarbayev who has run the
Central Asian nation since 1989 reprimanded them for failing to
adequately explain it to the public.
The 75-year-old president, accused by rights groups of
intolerance of dissent, on Thursday delayed the reform which
involved farmland auctions and would have allowed foreigners to
lease farmland for up to 25 years, against 10 years under
current regulations.
On Friday, Nazarbayev named their replacements.
Kuandyk Bishimbayev, 36, was named economy minister. He has
previously run Baiterek, a state holding company which controls
financial institutions such as the Development Bank of
Kazakhstan and the Kazakhstan Mortgage Company.
Askar Myrzakhmetov, 53, took over the agriculture ministry,
a position he has already held in 2005-2006. Until Friday,
Myrzakhmetov served as first deputy chairman of Nazarbayev's Nur
Otan party which controls the parliament.
Nazarbayev also put his spokesman and adviser Dauren Abayev
at the helm of the newly established ministry of information and
communications which Nazarbayev has tasked, among other things,
with monitoring social networks widely used by activists behind
the recent wave of protests.
Hundreds of Kazakhs have taken to the streets over the last
two weeks to protest against the land reform, saying they fear
it would allow foreigners to take over farmland.
As he delayed the legal overhaul this week, Nazarbayev
warned his opponents against further challenging his authority
and said attempts to destabilise the former Soviet republic
would meet a tough response.
But some activists, emboldened by the success, have called
for more rallies, the first of which is planned in Almaty, the
biggest city and a business hub, on Saturday.
