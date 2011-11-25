* Kazakhstan to hold parliamentary vote Jan. 15-16
ALMATY, Nov 25 Kazakh President Nursultan
Nazarbayev's eldest daughter is set to return to politics after
being named as a parliamentary election candidate, but analysts
said it was premature to conclude she was being groomed to
succeed her father.
Foreign investors routinely cite the uncertainty around who
will eventually succeed Nazarbayev as the single biggest risk to
stability in Kazakhstan, which mines more uranium than any other
and holds 3 percent of the world's recoverable oil reserves.
President Nazarbayev has ruled the mainly Muslim country of
16.6 million since before independence in 1991, and tolerated
little dissent or opposition on a path to building his
oil-producing nation into the biggest economy in Central Asia.
Dariga Nazarbayeva, who once ran against her father in a
parliamentary election, was nominated on Friday among the
candidates from which the dominant Nur Otan party will choose
its deputies after a January election it is almost certain to
win.
While the nomination of Nazarbayeva is a nod to her
political comeback, the once-popular theory she could be a
successor to her father carries little credence today.
"This appears to be an attempt to rehabilitate herself as a
public figure," said Dosym Satpayev, a prominent Almaty-based
political analyst.
"The extent of Dariga Nazarbayeva's political activities
will be determined personally by the head of state. For now, he
will give her a welcome, but insignificant, position as one of
many members of parliament."
Nazarbayeva was not immediately available for comment when
Reuters contacted her spokesman.
A 48-year-old opera enthusiast and former head of
Kazakhstan's biggest state media network, she is the eldest of
the president's three daughters and ran her own political party,
Asar ("All Together"), in the middle of the last decade.
She stood against her father's party in a 2004 parliamentary
election and herself occupied a seat in the legislature, before
later folding her party into Nur Otan and quitting politics.
Analysts said her subsequent absence from politics was
connected in part with the break-up of her marriage to Rakhat
Aliyev, the former ambassador to Austria who fell out with
Nazarbayev and has become an enemy of the president from exile.
"She has taken some time out after these events," said
political analyst Andrei Chebotaryov.
"The theme of succession has no relevance right now," he
said. "Her return is more an issue of rehabilitation in the eyes
of some sections of society, most importantly the ruling elite."
ATHLETES, SINGERS AND MAYORS
Nur Otan members occupy 98 of the 107 seats in the lower
house of parliament, or Mazhilis. The other nine deputies are
chosen by the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, a consultative
body loyal to the president.
The snap parliamentary vote on Jan. 15-16 is designed to
equip authorities to withstand a looming global financial crunch
and add democratic sheen to a country where Western monitors
have never judged an election free and fair.
The election will dilute Nur Otan's monopoly by admitting at
least a nominal opposition presence to the chamber.
Parties will choose deputies after the election, when it
becomes clear how many seats will be allocated to each. Nur Otan
published its candidate list on its website, www.ndp-nurotan.kz.
Not every member on the list can become a deputy. Nur Otan
nominated 127 people on a list that includes famous sportsmen,
artists and singers among established politicians and
influential officials such as Almaty mayor Akhmetzhan Yesimov.
Cyclist Alexander Vinokourov was among several decorated
athletes included on the party list, along with hurdler Olga
Shishigina and boxer Yermakhan Ibraimov, both of whom won gold
medals representing Kazakhstan in the 2000 Olympic Games.
To rapturous applause at a pre-election Nur Otan party
congress, Nazarbayev recited a long list of social and economic
achievements during 20 years of independence.
"Per capita GDP will total more than $10,000 this year and
will reach $15,000 in 2015. Could we even have dreamt of this in
our time?" the 71-year-old president told the congress.
Competing parties in the election must win at least 7
percent of the vote to secure seats in the legislature, but
changes to electoral law will guarantee a handful of seats for
the second-placed party even if it falls short of the threshold.
Many analysts expect the second-placed party to be widely
sympathetic to Nur Otan, posing no direct challenge to the
established leadership of the former Soviet republic.
