April 21 Following are facts about Kazakhstan,
which holds a presidential election on Sunday.
* President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who is now 74, is seeking
re-election for a new five-year term. He has ruled the
oil-producing Central Asian nation since 1989 and is officially
called "Leader of the Nation".
* Nazarbayev is challenged by Turgun Syzdykov, 67, a senior
member of the largely loyal Popular Communist Party of
Kazakhstan, and by 63-year-old Abelgazi Kusainov, a trade union
leader and a former regional governor.
* Voting begins at 7 a.m. and ends at 8 p.m. local time.
Kazakhstan's capital Astana is six hours ahead of GMT, but a
large part of the country lies on GMT plus five hours.
* There are 9.5 million eligible voters in Kazakhstan. There
is no minimum turnout needed to make the election valid.
* The Central Election Commission says up to 48 hours will
be needed to publish preliminary results. But early vote counts
may be published in the first hours of Monday, April 27.
* Kazakhstan is the second-largest economy among former
Soviet republics and the second-largest oil producer in the
former Soviet Union. It is the world's No. 1 producer of uranium
and an important exporter of industrial metals and wheat.
* Kazakhstan's gross domestic product is officially forecast
to rise by 1.5 percent this year after growing by 4.3 percent in
2014.
* Landlocked Kazakhstan is the world's ninth largest country
with an area of 2,699,700 sq km (1.042 million sq miles) and is
slightly larger than Western Europe. Most of the country is
flat, with the Tien-Shan mountain range running along part of
its southern edge.
* Kazakhstan's population is estimated at 17.4 million.
Kazakhs make up around 67 percent of the population, Russians 23
percent, Uzbeks 3 percent, Ukrainians 2. There are also Uighur,
Tatar and German minorities.
