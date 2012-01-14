* Ruling party set for easy parliamentary election win
* Second-placed party guaranteed presence in chamber
* Authorities wary of unrest after oil-town riots
* Critical opposition sidelined
By Robin Paxton
ALMATY, Jan 15 Kazakhstan holds an
election on Sunday that will put a second party in parliament,
aiming to ease discontent after deadly riots last month, but few
expect the vote to lead to real pluralism in a country dominated
by its veteran leader.
No-one doubts the Nur Otan party of President Nursultan
Nazarbayev will win the vote by a landslide. For the first time,
the second-placed party will also automatically be guaranteed a
presence in the 107-seat chamber, whether or not it clears the 7
percent entry threshold.
But many of Nazarbayev's opponents have been barred from
standing, and the party that is expected to place second is a
pro-business group led by a former ruling party member.
"This election will be another missed opportunity to bring
political debate into the Kazakh parliament," said Lilit
Gevorgyan, analyst at IHS Global Insight. "The new parliament
will be populated by pro-government deputies, except some of
them will now be part of another party."
Kazakhstan, a mainly Muslim country of 16.7 million people
four times the size of Texas, has attracted more than $120
billion in foreign investment in two decades of independence and
boasts per capita GDP on par with that of Turkey or Mexico.
Nazarbayev remains overwhelmingly popular throughout most of
the country. Its relative wealth helped ensure Kazakhstan was
long spared the sort of unrest seen in other former Soviet
countries in Central Asia.
But many people complain they have remained poor while an
elite few grew rich. Anger erupted last month in the western
region of Mangistau, where oilmen sacked by their state-owned
employers had been protesting for seven months.
Officials say 17 people were killed in clashes during which
police fired live rounds.
Politicians are wary of the mass protests that greeted a
disputed election in Russia, still Kazakhstan's biggest trading
partner and a cultural reference point for its millions of
Russian-speaking citizens.
Nazarbayev sacked several high-ranking officials in response
to last month's violence. In a gesture showing support for the
oilmen, he overruled a decision to cancel voting in the riot-hit
town of Zhanaozen.
Security has been stepped up in and around the remote and
dusty town, 150 km (95 miles) from the Caspian Sea, where a
state of emergency has been prolonged until Jan. 31.
OPPOSITION SIDELINED
The party favoured to claim second place and a spot in
parliament is the pro-business Ak Zhol, membership of which has
swollen rapidly since its founder left Nur Otan last year to
build it into the country's second-largest political force.
Its presence in parliament would assure a managed democracy
but would not placate Nazarbayev's most vehement critics, most
of whom have been barred from the election on technicalities.
Western monitors have never judged a Kazakh vote free and fair.
A crowd of around 30 peaceful demonstrators gathered briefly
on Saturday in Almaty, the commercial capital and largest city,
and urged people to boycott the elections.
"Citizens of Kazakhstan should make the only right choice by
refusing to be pawns in the hands of the authorities," said
activist Larisa Boyer.
Nazarbayev, 71, has no obvious successor. He says the
parliamentary election, called seven months ahead of schedule,
is necessary to appoint a new government equipped to tackle a
looming economic crisis.
"Difficult times await us," he said in a speech on Jan. 13,
the final day of campaigning. "Instability in the world economy,
the likelihood of a new wave of crisis and a drop in export
prices could affect Kazakhstan's economy."
Kazakhstan's economy grew by 7.5 percent last year and the
country has accumulated nearly $75 billion in foreign currency
reserves and a National Fund for windfall oil revenues.
"These funds will be needed in the event of new crises,
cataclysms, from which nobody in the modern world is immune,"
Nazarbayev said. "In the event of such cataclysms, these funds
will be needed to pay pensions and salaries on time."
The unrest in Mangistau has made social problems impossible
to ignore. Presidential adviser Yermukhamet Yertysbayev said on
Dec. 12 that Kazakhstan was at a time of "social reckoning".
Saule Batyrbekova, a pensioner, was among the small crowd in
Almaty calling for a boycott. She said her apartment was being
repossessed and that, after working for 60 years, she struggled
to survive on a monthly pension of about $160.
"They don't care about ordinary people and the way these
people survive," she said.
Nur Otan pledges by 2017 to raise per capita GDP to $15,000,
to boost life expectancy to 70 from the current 68.4 and to
ensure running water reaches 90 percent of urban households. It
might also need to root out social discontent.
"It is only a matter of time until broader questions are
asked about the benefits of the political stability of strongman
governing style," said Gevorgyan. "It appears to benefit some
but not all Kazakhs."
(Additional reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva and Dina Teltayeva;
Writing by Robin Paxton; Editing by Peter Graff)