* Despite unrest, ruling party set for convincing win
* Second-placed party guaranteed presence in parliament
* Critical opposition sidelined
* Security tight in riot-hit oil town
By Dmitry Solovyov
ZHANAOZEN, Kazakhstan, Jan 15 Kazakhstan
voted on Sunday in an election that will admit a second party to
parliament, in a small concession to democracy by President
Nursultan Nazarbayev after deadly clashes in a mutinous oil town
shook the country's stable image.
In Zhanaozen, the oil town where at least 16 people were
killed in December clashes between police and protesters,
black-clad police, many armed with Kalashnikov rifles, patrolled
the streets. Beneath billboard images of Nazarbayev, who has
ruled since 1989 and has no obvious successor, voters braved a
blizzard to cast their ballots.
Although Nazarbayev's ruling party is certain of a landslide
win, this election, like no other before it, will guarantee the
second-placed party a presence in the lower house, regardless of
whether it clears the 7 percent entry threshold.
While the president's most critical opponents have been
barred from standing, the vote is designed to create a veneer of
democracy in the ex-Soviet state. The 71-year-old leader is
under pressure to counter unrest in a nation whose citizens are
becoming disgruntled about unequal distribution of oil riches.
"I have voted for our children to have a better future, to
have good jobs so that their lives become better than ours,"
said Kumlyumkos Nurgazinov, 63, an oilfield machinery operator
in Zhanaozen.
Stability in Kazakhstan had been upset by a series of
Islamist-inspired attacks even before the Independence Day riots
in Zhanaozen, where striking oil workers sacked by state-run
companies had been protesting for higher wages since May.
In a gesture keeping with his support of the sacked oilmen,
Nazarbayev -- who is overwhelmingly popular throughout most of
the country of 16.7 million people -- overruled a decision by
the constitutional council to cancel the election in Zhanaozen.
He also demanded jobs be found quickly for the 1,800 workers
laid off by local oil companies. But not everyone is satisfied.
"They threw a humiliating job at me. I still don't know what
my wages will be," said a man in his 20s, a former employee of
the local oil company. He said police had beaten him on the day
of the riot.
First to arrive at Polling Station No. 65 was a middle-aged
woman who walked away with a vase, recalling a Soviet tradition
to entice voters with gifts. A set of crystal wine glasses for
the first 18-year-old voter was still unclaimed by late morning.
RELUCTANT TO SPEAK
A sense of fear accompanied voters who arrived to vote at a
local school in the shadow of a burnt-out electronics store
ransacked during the riots.
Many in the town refused to speak to reporters who were
accompanied by police and officials. Most of the voters who did
agree to speak expressed support for the ruling Nur Otan party.
By rubber-stamping Nazarbayev's policies, the party is
viewed by many as the best guarantor of the stability that has
set Kazakhstan apart from its restive and poorer Central Asian
neighbours.
Unemployed driver Agadzhan Tulyayev, 43, said better
utilities were needed in a town that imports drinking water
along a pipeline from Russia. Nur Otan says 90 percent of urban
households nationwide will be connected to the water mains by
2017.
"We also need peace. Only Nur Otan can bring this," he said.
Kazakhstan, four times the size of Texas, holds 3 percent of
global oil reserves and has attracted more than $120 billion in
foreign investment in two decades of independence. It boasts per
capita GDP on a par with that of Turkey or Mexico.
The country has accumulated nearly $75 billion in foreign
currency reserves and a National Fund for windfall oil revenues
-- a buffer that Nazarbayev warns may be needed to insulate the
country from a looming economic crisis.
Politicians are also wary of the mass protests that greeted
a disputed election last month in Russia, still Kazakhstan's
biggest trading partner and a cultural reference point for its
millions of Russian-speaking citizens.
"This is a big examination for us," Nazarbayev said after
voting in the national library in Astana, his futuristic capital
on the windswept steppe. "I'm sure Kazakhstanis will make the
right choice for their future and for our peaceful development."
The president cast his ballot shortly after his eldest
daughter, Dariga Nazarbayeva, a 48-year-old opera enthusiast and
former media executive who is expected to return to frontline
politics after being included on the Nur Otan party list.
The list also includes artists and sports stars, including
cyclist Alexander Vinokourov and two Olympic gold medallists.
"Most important is the fact we will no longer have a
one-party parliament," Nazarbayeva said.
The party widely expected to claim second place and a spot
in parliament is the pro-business Ak Zhol, membership of which
has swollen rapidly since its founder left Nur Otan last year to
build it into the country's second-largest political force.
Zhanat Shauenov, a 44-year-old Almaty resident, said he had
voted for Ak Zhol in the belief the party would invest more in
education and medicine. "They will devote more attention to
small and medium-sized business," he said.
OPPOSITION SIDELINED
But several opposition parties have been barred from
standing. Opposition politician Bolat Abilov, removed from his
party list for allegedly falsifying his income declaration, said
five of Nur Otan's six rival parties were "filials".
"Top-down changes are practically impossible in Kazakhstan,"
said Abilov, co-chairman of the All-National Social Democratic
Party. "The president, the ruling party and their circle are too
convinced they are right."
While Abilov's Social Democrats are contesting the vote, the
Communist Party has been suspended while another critical
movement, Alga!, has been denied registration as an official
political party.
"This election will be another missed opportunity to bring
political debate into the Kazakh parliament," said Lilit
Gevorgyan, analyst at IHS Global Insight. Western monitors have
never judged a Kazakh vote free and fair.
Local news agencies reported the Social Democrats had been
granted official permission to hold a protest in the commercial
capital and largest city, Almaty, on Jan. 17.
Zhanaozen, 150 km (95 miles) from the Caspian Sea, is under
a state of emergency. Miklos Haraszti, head of the Organisation
for Security and Cooperation in Europe's observer mission, said
this had affected freedom of movement and information.
"One right is supposed to be free and undisturbed: the right
to elect. This situation needs special focus," he said.
