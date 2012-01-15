* Despite unrest, ruling party set for convincing win
* Second-placed party guaranteed presence in parliament
* Turnout 75 percent, exit polls predict third party
* Security tight in riot-hit town, opposition sidelined
By Dmitry Solovyov
ZHANAOZEN, Kazakhstan, Jan 16 At least one
new party will enter Kazakhstan's parliament after an election
that offered a small concession to democracy following deadly
riots by oil workers which shook the country's stable image
built up by President Nursultan Nazarbayev.
Exit polls after Sunday's election in the vast Central Asian
state put the long-serving leader's Nur Otan party on course to
win by a landslide. But they also suggested two other parties
broadly sympathetic to the government, the pro-business Ak Zhol
and the Communist People's Party, could enter the lower house.
At least one of them will have seats because for the first
time the second-placed party will be guaranteed representation,
regardless of whether it clears the 7 percent threshold for
entering the assembly. Nur Otan currently has all the seats.
Nazarbayev, 71, hailed his party's expected victory as a
sign of national unity one month after at least 16 people were
killed in clashes between protesters and police in the oil town
of Zhanaozen in western Kazakhstan.
"The events in Zhanaozen have united us more," Nazarbayev
told members of his Nur Otan party at their headquarters. "This
speaks volumes for the cohesion of Kazakhstanis and their desire
to preserve stability."
But in Zhanaozen, black-clad police carrying Kalashnikov
assault rifles were out in force on Sunday, controlling streets
beneath billboard images of the president as residents braved a
blizzard to vote.
"I have voted for our children to have a better future, to
have good jobs so that their lives become better than ours,"
said oilfield machinery operator Kumlyumkos Nurgazinov, 63.
A sense of fear accompanied voters in Zhanaozen, some of
whom cast their ballots at a school in the shadow of a burnt-out
electronics store ransacked during the riots.
Many in the town refused to speak to reporters who were
accompanied by police and officials.
Nazarbayev, who is still overwhelmingly popular in the
country of 16.7 million people, overruled a decision by the
constitutional council to cancel the election in Zhanaozen.
MOST CRITICAL OPPONENTS BARRED
The decision to allow parties other than Nur Otan into
parliament appears designed to create a veneer of democracy and
ease frustration over the unequal distribution of oil riches in
the former Soviet republic ruled by Nazarbayev since 1989.
But the most critical opponents of Nazarbayev were barred
from taking part and Nur Otan will continue to dominate the
lower house.
Stability in Kazakhstan had been upset by a series of
Islamist-inspired attacks even before the Independence Day riots
in Zhanaozen, where striking oil workers sacked by state-run
companies had been protesting for higher wages since May.
Politicians are even more wary in Kazakhstan after the mass
protests that greeted a disputed election last month in Russia,
still Kazakhstan's biggest trading partner and a cultural
reference point for its millions of Russian-speaking citizens.
Opposition politician Bolat Abilov, removed from his party
list for an incomplete asset declaration, said his party was
alone among the seven contenders in opposing the government.
Membership of Ak Zhol, widely expected to finish second, has
risen rapidly since its founder left Nur Otan to build it into
the country's second-largest political force.
"Top-down changes are practically impossible in Kazakhstan,"
said Abilov, co-chairman of the All-National Social Democratic
Party. "The president, the ruling party and their circle are too
convinced they are right."
The anti-government Communist Party, which is distinct from
the Communist People's Party, is serving a six-month suspension
and another critical movement, Alga!, has consistently failed to
secure official registration as a political party.
CONCERNS OVER STABILITY
An exit poll by the independent Strategy foundation said
Nur Otan party would win 81 percent of the vote and suggested Ak
Zhol and the Communist People's Party had just over 7 percent.
Two separate exit polls produced similar findings, and
Nationwide turnout among the 9.3 million registered voters was
75 percent, the Central Election Commission said.
By rubber-stamping Nazarbayev's policies, Nur Otan is viewed
by many as the best guarantor of the stability that has set
Kazakhstan apart from its restive and poorer neighbours.
"We need peace. Only Nur Otan can bring this," said
43-year-old unemployed driver Agadzhan Tulyayev.
Kazakhstan, four times the size of Texas, holds 3 percent of
global oil reserves and has attracted more than $120 billion in
foreign investment in two decades of independence. It boasts per
capita GDP on a par with that of Turkey or Mexico.
Nazarbayev has said the nearly $75 billion accumulated in
foreign currency reserves and a National Fund for windfall oil
revenues may be needed to fend off a looming economic crisis.
"The gap between rich and poor is too big. We shouldn't have
splendour and squalor side-by-side," said Valentina, a pensioner
in Kazakhstan's commercial capital and largest city, Almaty.
Voter turnout in Almaty, at 41 percent, was the lowest in
the country. Just over 53 percent voted in the capital Astana.
(Additional reporting by Raushan Nurshayeva, Mariya Gordeyeva,
Olga Orininskaya, Dina Teltayeva; Writing by Robin Paxton,
Editing by Timothy Heritage)