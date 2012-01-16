* Landslide victory for ruling party in Kazakh vote
By Raushan Nurshayeva and Dmitry Solovyov
ASTANA/AKTAU, Kazakhstan, Jan 16
President Nursultan Nazarbayev described his victory in a
weekend election as an endorsement of national unity after
unrest by oil workers cast a shadow over a vote that Western
monitors said had excluded any genuine opposition.
Two parties, both sympathetic to the president, will for the
first time join Nazarbayev's victorious Nur Otan in parliament
after Sunday's vote to add a veneer of democracy in the face of
growing frustration over unequal distribution of oil wealth.
But election observers from the Organisation for Security
and Cooperation in Europe delivered a scathing report on Monday,
criticising the absence of any real opponents to Nazarbayev, who
has ruled the former Soviet republic for more than 20 years.
Nazarbayev told celebrating supporters in a packed sports
centre that Nur Otan's overwhelming win was a vote for stability
one month after protests by sacked oil workers in the town of
Zhanaozen erupted into clashes that killed at least 16 people.
"Someone or other wanted to turn this to their advantage, to
use the Zhanaozen events for political gain," he said.
"Zhanaozen residents gave their answer: nearly 70 percent
voted for Nur Otan," he said to rapturous applause. Musicians
sang and ticker-tape rained down on thousands of party members.
A state of emergency remains in place in Zhanaozen.
Black-clad police armed with rifles patrolled the streets when
voters braved a blizzard a day earlier to cast ballots at a
school next door to a ransacked electronics store.
In Aktau, capital of Mangistau region 150 km (95 miles) west
of Zhanaozen, residents grumbled about social inequality viewed
as the trigger for protests that swept the region last month.
But voters in the Caspian port still supported the president.
"There is a great deal of injustice. Those with cash in
their pockets are always right," said Kenzhegali Ospanov, 36,
who sells nuts and dried fruit in a market.
But he added: "We don't need another president or another
party. The main think is to have work. Then, you can use your
brains and win your daily bread."
Voter turnout in Mangistau was 74 percent, almost equal to
nationwide turnout of 75 percent. Nur Otan won 81 percent of the
national vote, while two other parties crossed the 7 percent
threshold required to enter parliament.
By finishing second on 7.5 percent, the pro-business Ak Zhol
party would have won seats regardless after changes to electoral
law guaranteed the end of one-party rule. The Communist People's
Party of Kazakhstan also squeezed in, with 7.2 percent.
CRITICAL OPPONENTS BARRED
Stability in Kazakhstan had been upset by a series of
Islamist-inspired attacks even before the riots in Zhanaozen.
Kazakh authorities want no repeat of the protests faced by
Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin after a disputed election
last month in a country that is still a cultural reference point
for its millions of Russian-speaking citizens.
"I'd be more afraid for Putin's fate today than that of
Nazarbayev," said political analyst Aidos Sarym. "Kazakhstan's
opposition doesn't possess the symbolic capital that could be
transformed into mass social protests."
Nevertheless, the 400-strong team of OSCE observers
concluded that Kazakhstan's pledge to introduce an opposition
presence to its 107-seat lower house of parliament was flawed by
the exclusion of real opposition parties.
"If Kazakhstan is serious about their stated goals of
increasing the number of parties in parliament, then the country
should have allowed more genuine opposition parties to
participate," said Joao Soares, leader of the short-term mission
and head of the delegation of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly.
A six-month suspension barred the fiercely critical
Communist Party, as distinct from the Communist People's Party,
from participating. Another movement critical of Nazarbayev,
Alga!, has long been denied registration as a political party.
Bolat Abilov, co-chair of the All-National Social Democratic
Party, said his party had been the only true opposition choice.
It polled 1.6 percent to finish fourth of seven parties.
His party plans to hold an unsanctioned protest on Tuesday
in the commercial centre and largest city, Almaty, where voter
turnout of 41 percent was the lowest in the country.
"We don't recognise these elections," said Abilov, who
himself was de-registered from his party list for an incorrect
income declaration.
The OSCE criticised the removal of party members from their
lists and said excessive restrictions were placed on candidates.
"This election took place in a tightly controlled
environment, with serious restrictions on citizens' electoral
rights," said Miklos Haraszti, head of the OSCE Office for
Democratic Institutions and Human Rights' observation mission.
VOTE FOR STABILITY
Five times the size of France, Kazakhstan holds 3 percent of
global oil reserves, is the world's largest uranium miner and
has attracted more than $120 billion in foreign investment since
independence. Per capita GDP rivals that of Turkey or Mexico.
Nazarbayev has said the nearly $75 billion accumulated in
foreign currency reserves and a National Fund for windfall oil
revenues may be needed to fend off a looming economic crisis.
As a guaranteed rubber-stamp for Nazarbayev's policies, Nur
Otan is also viewed by many as the best guarantor of stability
that has set Kazakhstan apart from its restive and poorer
Central Asian neighbours.
The second-placed Ak Zhol party, membership of which has
risen rapidly since its founder left Nur Otan last year, is
expected to give a bigger voice to businessmen but share the
same basic policies as the ruling party.
Alexander Mukha, a human rights activist in Aktau, said he
did not expect authoritarian rule to last forever. An opposition
presence in parliament, however sympathetic to the ruling party,
was still a step forward, he said.
"The president's party will still hold the vast majority of
votes," he said. "But the fact that three parties finally got
into the legislature after 20 years of independence is a real
breakthrough for Kazakhstan."
