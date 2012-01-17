* Opposition politicians burn election papers
* Around 100 protesters gather in snowy Almaty
* Further protest planned for Jan. 28
* Foreign minister says democracy a work in progress
(Adds comments by foreign minister)
By Robin Paxton and Dmitry Solovyov
ALMATY/ASTANA, Jan 17 Kazakh opposition
leaders set fire to copies of voting results on Tuesday in a
public repudiation of a weekend election that reinforced
President Nursultan Nazarbayev's grip on power only a month
after deadly clashes in a mutinous oil town.
Around 100 disgruntled voters held a peaceful protest in
Almaty, Kazakhstan's largest city, to say they did not recognise
the results of the election, which was heralded by authorities
in the former Soviet republic as a democratic first.
Police surrounded a snow-covered square in central Almaty
where the crowd gathered, but kept a distance. There was no sign
of violence. Reporters almost matched the protesters in numbers.
Nazarbayev, in power since Soviet days, cast the
overwhelming victory of his Nur Otan party as an endorsement of
national unity after his prized image of stability was dented by
riots involving sacked oilmen in the western Mangistau region.
Two parties will join Nur Otan in parliament for the first
time in 20 years of independence, a small concession to
democracy in the face of growing frustration over unequal
distribution of the country's mineral wealth.
But both parties are broadly sympathetic to the government,
and the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe's
observer mission said genuine opposition parties had been barred
and media shackled by self-censorship.
Foreign Minister Yerzhan Kazykhanov said he believed voting
had been free and fair. He said the OSCE verdict was lacking in
balance but that the government was willing to work with Western
monitors to make the election process more transparent.
"There are some elements in society that, no matter what we
do, we will not receive an adequate and balanced evaluation of
elections in this country," Kazykhanov told Reuters.
As discontent grows over tightening controls on media and
the gap between rich and poor, Kazakh authorities view any
protests warily after the post-election rallies in neighbouring
Russia last month that drew thousands onto the streets.
In a rare provocative act, Social Democratic leaders set
fire to a Nur Otan campaign poster and photocopies of election
papers showing results from individual polling stations in
Almaty.
"We will no longer play by the rules of those in power,"
Zharmakhan Tuyakbai, a former parliamentary speaker and
prosecutor-general who switched to the opposition seven years
ago, told protesters huddled in the snow behind Republic Square.
Tuyakbai co-chairs the All-National Social Democratic Party,
which says it was the only genuine opposition choice among seven
parties on the ballot paper. It polled 1.7 percent of the vote,
but is convinced the real tally was higher.
Zhanara Balgabayeva, a lawyer who joined the protest, said
she believed the Social Democrats had come second to Nur Otan in
every polling station in Almaty. Turnout in the city was the
lowest in the country.
"I don't see any hope in this country for my grandchildren,"
said 70-year-old pensioner Maya Zhanayeva, who watched from the
sidelines. She reserved her strongest words for the president.
"He's a Kazakh, but he doesn't have a Kazakh heart."
STABILITY UNDER THREAT?
Nazarbayev, a former steelworker, is popular among most of
Kazakhstan's 16.7 million population. His intolerance of
dissent, say some, has helped foster the stability that has made
the country's economy the most successful in Central Asia.
But stability had already been upset by a series of
Islamist-inspired attacks even before the clashes in the
Mangistau region, where police used live rounds on crowds that
set buildings ablaze in the town of Zhanaozen.
"Any excessive use of force from both sides is being
thoroughly investigated," Kazykhanov said. "There won't be any
excuse if the facts are confirmed."
Final results published by the Central Election Commission
showed Nur Otan won 81 percent of the vote. Pro-business party
Ak Zhol polled 7.5 percent and the Communist People's Party of
Kazakhstan also squeezed across the 7 percent entry threshold.
Some protesters in Almaty said their cause was stifled by a
lack of access to domestic broadcast and print media, which is
largely pro-government and always pro-Nazarbayev.
"The situation would change within six months if they gave
us access to the airwaves," said Marat, a 51-year-old supporter
of the Social Democrats, who declined to give his second name.
Another leader of the Social Democrats, struck from his
party list for an incomplete asset declaration, said he planned
to raise supporters for another rally on Jan. 28.
"Nazarbayev is leading us into a dead end, to catastrophe,"
said Bolat Abilov. "This is our country, our responsibility, our
fate. We are not going anywhere."
Kazykhanov is going to Washington this month for his first
official visit to the U.S. capital as foreign minister.
The U.S. State Department said it acknowledged the OSCE
report that the election fell short of international standards
and said it hoped Kazakhstan would follow through on its
commitments to "genuine political pluralism".
"We are building a democratic society and one should
understand this is not a one-time event," said Kazykhanov. "This
is a process, and we think this process is going rather well."
(Additional reporting by Olga Orininskaya in Almaty and Raushan
Nurshayeva in Astana; Editing by Mark Heinrich)