By Dmitry Solovyov
ALMATY, April 26 Kazakh President Nursultan
Nazarbayev was set to renew his 26-year grip on power on Sunday,
offering the multi-ethnic Central Asian state economic and
social stability in return for what rights groups call
systematic suppression of opposition.
Nazarbayev, 74, officially titled "Leader of the Nation",
called presidential elections more than a year early in a move
that could quash any speculation about a successor. He faces no
real challenge from the other contenders, a low-profile
Communist Party functionary and a loyal ex-regional governor.
The former steelworker has promoted market reforms and, with
the help of more than $200 billion in foreign direct investment,
turned his steppe nation into the second-largest economy in the
former Soviet Union and No. 2 post-Soviet oil producer after
Russia.
Kazakhstan has built good ties with neighbouring Russia and
China and developed warm relations with the United States and
the European Union.
Placards exorting voters to back Nazarbayev dominate the
streets of the biggest city and commercial centre, Almaty.
VOLATILE REGION
Widely seen as a stability factor in a region that has seen
past ethnic violence, Kazakhstan has been criticised by the West
and human rights bodies for crackdowns on dissent. No election
held here has yet been given a clean bill of health by monitors.
Most of Nazarbayev's vocal critics have either been jailed
or fled the country.
The biggest challenge to his authority to date has been a
riot in the western oil town of Zhanaozen and a nearby village
in 2011 where police opened fire, killing at least 15 people.
Nazarbayev, a former member of the Soviet Union's ruling
Politburo, says before launching democratic reform, he aims to
build a strong state and ensure prosperity for a population
including Kazakhs, Russians, Ukrainians, ethnic Germans and
Tatars.
Allowed by law to be elected as many times as he wants, he
has travelled extensively around the mainly Muslim nation, met
by crowds of jubilant supporters.
Stressing the same mantra of stability, inter-ethnic harmony
and social cohesion, he won nearly 96 percent of the vote in the
previous election in April 2011.
A similar result is expected in Sunday's vote in the country
where the opposition is small and disparate and Nazarbayev's
ruling Nur Otan party controls all facets of everyday life.
(Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; editing by Ralph Boulton)